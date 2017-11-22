Naomi Lane also reached double figures with 12 points, and she led the team in rebounds with 13.

The Raiders fell behind early in the contest but outscored the Warriors by 12 points in the second half to get their second win of the season.

"We started slow but battled for a hard-fought win," said CLC coach Randy Swanhorst. "We gave up 17 points in the first quarter but switched to a zone in the second quarter and held the lead for the rest of the way."

Ridgewater 23 23—46

Central Lakes 24 35—59

RIDGEWATER

Adams 8, Oberg 17,Schmitz 2, Miller 2, Swenson 17.

CENTRAL LAKES

Aleia Lupa 17, Amber Robben 2, Maddey Mellon 1, Sam Schimpp 2, Tanisha Beetso 18, Liz Anderson 7, Naomi Lane 12. Next: at Leech Lake Tribal 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.