Men's College Basketball: Raiders rally for 7-point win

"One of the biggest goals going on the road to play is getting high-percentage shots and getting to the foul line and Various did that," said CLC head coach Jim Russell, "and he led us in scoring and played really well in the second half."

Wilson led CLC in scoring with 24 points. The Raiders shot just over 78 percent as a team from the charity stripe.

Al-Jurea Ray finished with 22 points and Keonte' Jenkins tallied 16 as CLC shot 55 percent from the field.

The Raiders trailed 43-36 at the end of the first half, but outscored Ridgewater by a 41-27 margin in the second half, and moved to 3-1 overall.

Ridgewater 43 27 - 70

Central Lakes 36 41 - 77

RIDGEWATER

Niko Oliver 8, Xavier Towne 8, Daviante Ostrander 11, LeDarian McCallister 30, Rashwan Gant 2, Thomas Meyers 11. FG 26-57 (46 percent), FT 12-13 (92 percent). 3-point 6-26 (23 percent).

CENTRAL LAKES

Phil Conner 1, Keonte' Jenkins 16, Osirus Washington 6, Sonam Paichang 3, Al-Jureau Ray 22, Noah Champion 5, Various Wilson 24. FG 27-49 (55 percent), FT 15-19 (79 percent). 3-point 8-16 (50 percent). Overall: 3-1. Next: at Leech Lake Tribal 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.