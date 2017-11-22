Search
    Men's College Basketball: Raiders' Jenkins player of week

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 11:00 a.m.
    Keonte' Jenkins

    Keonte' Jenkins of the Central Lakes College Raiders is the MCAC Northern Division Player of the Week ending Nov. 18.

    The sophomore guard from Fort Wayne, Ind., lit up the scoreboard for the Raiders last week. Jenkins averaged 33.5 points per game across two contests, helping CLC to a 1-1 weekend, losing 95-89 to United Tribes Technical College and defeating Northeast Community College 78-77.

    In addition, Jenkins also averaged three rebounds per contest and dished out eight total assists.

