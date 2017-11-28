Warriors coach Troy Nelson believes it will take a group effort this season to replicate Heurung's scoring and rebounding.

"We won't have one girl step up and make up that 20 points per game," Nelson said. "I think with a collective effort we have the talent that can pick up the extra points. Every game we could have a different leading scorer, which makes you hard to defend and hard to prepare for when you have multiple kids who can lead you in scoring."

In last season's Section 8-4A quarterfinals, the seventh-seeded Warriors traveled to heavily favored and second-seeded St. Michael-Albertville. The Warriors gave the Knights fits before losing 69-62. Nelson hopes that experience benefits this year's returning players.

"(StMA was) ranked, they were a very good team, with a Division I recruit, and probably multiple college basketball players on that team," he said. "We went down there and probably played the best game we've played in my four years (as head coach)."

--- --- --- --- ---

Brainerd Warriors

Head coach: Troy Nelson, fifth season

Career record: 54-52 (.509)

2016-17 record: 11-5 CLC, 17-10 overall

Captains: Ashley Huber, Cara Helgeson

Assistant coaches: Dylan Knipple, Greg Gearey, Wade Haapajoki, Jolene Owen

--- --- --- --- ---

Six Warriors, who played in that game, return this season, which opens Tuesday, Nov. 28, at Moorhead. At last weekend's Elk River Invite, the Spuds beat Elk River 61-41 and lost to Wayzata 57-51.

"I think (the girls) believe, and we as a staff believe, we can play with anybody on our schedule," Nelson said. "They're very confident in their ability.

"They also know they have to work hard. I would say they're working as hard as any group we've had. I told them (Nov. 20) after practice I thought that practice was our best in five years. They've totally bought into everything we're doing."

The group of six, who played major minutes last winter, includes seniors Ashley Huber, Cara Helgeson, Lexi Roby, Lillee Hardy and Regan McElfresh and junior Courtney Russell.

"Those six being leaders, and the whole team, worked hard this offseason on strength," Nelson said. "We partnered with girls hockey, girls softball and girls soccer and did strength two to three times a week and they bought into that, bought into working on skills overall, getting better at basketball.

"Each one of them brings a different dynamic to our team. They all have their strengths. We'll be relying a lot on those six to lead us."

Huber begins her fourth year as a starter at point guard and her second season as a captain. Last season, she averaged 5.3 points a game, shot 69.2 percent at the foul line and led the team in assists with 73.

"Ashley's very good handling the ball," Nelson said. "She does a great job breaking down defenders, getting dribble penetration into the lane and getting herself and teammates open shots. She's also a very good defender. When she challenges herself, she could possibly be our best on-ball defender. We're looking to change up our styles trying to press a little more, and Ashley being able to pick up the ball full court would be a big reason we can do that."

Helgeson averaged 5.1 points a game last season and was the team's second-leading rebounder with 122.

"This will be Year Three of Cara starting at center at 5-foot-8," Nelson said. "She's always outsized, but never outworked. She works extremely hard every day in practice.

"She has a great attitude. She's extremely unselfish, sometimes too much, passing up open shots for herself to get teammates a better shot. She's a leader in work ethic every day, pushing our team by example and how we need to practice."

Roby, another point guard, tied for second on the team in scoring with 8.4 points per game. She added 2.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.

"Lexi's one of the most competitive kids I've ever known," Nelson said. "When she steps on the court or soccer field or softball field, she competes and wants to be the best. Her motor and drive helps lead us. We like to push the tempo. She's very good at getting the ball down court and getting our running game going."

Hardee averaged 4.8 points and 2.9 rebounds. She shot 69 percent from the free-throw line. This will be her third varsity season.

"We're looking for Lillee to help us rebound," Nelson said. "We lost a lot of our rebounding with our leading rebounder (Heurung) gone. We're looking at Lillee to pick up a lot of those pieces for us.

"She comes to practice every day and works hard. Her goal this year is to be one of our leading rebounders. She also continues to work on her shot. I love the inside-out 3. She's very good at knocking that shot down. She's very unselfish looking for cutters in our offense also. She also needs to defend opposing wings and posts."

McElfresh averaged 7.3 points and 2.1 rebounds.

"As the season went along, Regan kept improving," Nelson said. "Her confidence grew all season long. Early on in the year, she struggled against pressure because she wasn't super confident in herself. As she kept getting better and working on that, you could see her blossom.

"After Kylie, Regan became, down the stretch, our go-to scorer. She can create her own shot. She's a very good outside shooter. She will be pivotal in our press. She's so good at anticipating. She will be one of our interceptors looking to get steals with that great anticipation."

Russell, another point guard, averaged 3.4 points and 3.9 rebounds as a sophomore.

"Courtney's very competitive, very unselfish," Nelson said. "She's a great cutter in our motion offense. She gets herself open in the lane cutting behind defenders.

"She also will be relied on to be one of our rebounders. She's going to have to increase her rebound numbers and I'm confident she will be able to do that. She continues to work on her offensive game. She's been aggressive in practice trying to get to the rim. She's been knocking down the shots she's been working on all summer."

Rounding out the roster are senior post Maddi Barnett, who played in 10 games last season, averaging 1.8 points; senior guards Kimmy Hall and Emma Grunenwald and sophomore forward Grace Zimmerman. Hall and Grunenwald each played in six games last season, Zimmerman in five.

Also vying for playing time are junior guard/forward Ellie Peabody and sophomore post Delaney Schaeffer, who complete the roster. Peabody played in six games last season. Schaeffer was on the freshmen team. The Warriors finished 11-5 in the Central Lakes Conference, 17-10 overall, last season.

"Our goal is to challenge for the conference title and to host a section playoff game," Nelson said. "Over the last four years we've taken a step every year. This group has goals and they've set them very high.

"If we stay healthy, keep working hard in practice, stay with the process and get better every day, I think we could take the next step and increase the wins to over 17."

Warriors roster

Seniors: Kimmy Hall G, Lillee Hardee F, Ashley Huber G, Lexi Roby G, Cara Helgeson, F, Regan McElfresh, Emma Grunenwald G, Maddi Barnett C

Juniors: Courtney Russell G/F, Ellie Peabody G/F

Sophomores: Grace Zimmerman F, Delaney Schaeffer C

Schedule

Nov 28, at Moorhead 7:30 p.m.

Nov 30, Monticello 7:15 p.m.

Dec 1, at Sauk Rapids-Rice 6 p.m.

Dec 7, at Fergus Falls 7:15 p.m.

Dec 8, at Rogers 7:15 p.m.

Dec 12, Sartell 7:15 p.m.

Dec 14, at Buffalo 7:15 p.m.

Dec 19, St. Cloud Tech 7:15 p.m.

Dec 22, at Cambridge-Isanti 7:15 p.m.

Jan 2, Grand Rapids 7:15 p.m.

Jan 5, Zimmerman 7:15 p.m.

Jan 11, Willmar 7:15 p.m.

Jan 12, at Bemidji 7:30 p.m.

Jan 16, at Alexandria 7:15 p.m.

Jan 19, at St. Cloud Apollo 7:15 p.m.

Jan 23, at Sartell 7:15 p.m.

Jan 25, Sauk Rapids-Rice 7:15 p.m.

Jan 30, Fergus Falls 7:15 p.m.

Feb 1, Moorhead 7:15 p.m.

Feb 5, at Rocori 7:15 p.m.

Feb 8, at St. Cloud Tech 7:15 p.m.

Feb 13, Little Falls 7:15 p.m.

Feb 15, St. Francis 7:15 p.m.

Feb 16, at Willmar 6 p.m.

Feb 20, Alexandria 7:15 p.m.

Feb 22, St. Cloud Apollo 7:15 p.m.

Section 8-5A Tournament

Feb. 27, Quarterfinals at high seed 7 p.m.

March 3, Semifinals at neutral site

March 8, Championship at neutral site