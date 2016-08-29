College Volleyball: Raiders go 3-1 during opening weekend

WILLMAR—Rachel Mathias finished the weekend with 52 kills and Lakyn Anderson tipped 71 set assists in four games for the Central Lakes Raiders who finished 3-1 at the Ridgewater Classic to open their season.

After defeating Ellsworth, Iowa, and Lake Region, N.D., 3-0 Friday, the Raiders rolled past Riverland 3-0 Saturday and then succumbed to Ridgewater 3-1.

"We looked really good against Riverland," said CLC head coach Jane Peterson. "We played really well and it was a smooth game, but they were not much of a challenge for us.

"Against Ridgewater, it was a completely different level of play. We were ready for them, but then after the first set, they got aggressive and took us out of our game. They forced us into some mistakes with their speed of play and serving.

"There were a lot of things we could have done better. We were ahead much of the fourth game, but then made a lot of mistakes, especially at the end. We've got some new players who have never played that level of volleyball before, but they did a good job. Ridgewater is a good team and they just played better than us."

Britta Torgerson finished with 29 kills and 28 digs while Kaitlyn Christen turned in 32 kills. Sierra Nori and Kahlen Manthey collected 77 and 42 digs, respectively.

Riverland 19 10 7

Central Lakes 25 25 25

Ridgewater 24 25 25 27

Central Lakes 26 15 17 25

2016 Central Lakes statistics (4 tournament games)

Sierra Nori 1 assist, 1 ace serve, 47 digs

Kahlen Manthey 4 ace serves, 42 digs

Baylee Grenier 10 assists, 1 ace serve

Kaitlynn Christen 32 kills, 11 digs, 4 blocks

Hannah Peltier 18 kills, 1 ace serve, 12 digs, 4 blocks

Morgan Melby 53 set assists, 5 ace serves, 18 digs

Cozette Eastman 8 kills, 6 set assists, 3 ace serves, 36 digs, 5 blocks

Britta Torgerson 29 kills, 3 ace serves, 28 digs, 3 blocks

Lakyn Anderson 71 set assists, 4 ace serves, 15 digs

Rachel Mathias 52 kills, 6 digs, 9 blocks

Overall: CLC 3-1. Next: Central Lakes at Fond du Lac 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.