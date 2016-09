MOORHEAD—Brainerd High School graduate Grant Reuer recorded eight tackles for the Minnesota State University Moorhead Dragons in Thursday's 41-24 victory over Wayne State.

Reuer, who started at strong safety, forced a fumble and had a pass break up. He also had a tackle for loss on fourth-and-two to stop a drive inside the MSUM 30.

The Dragons play at the University of Sioux Falls Sept. 10.