Men's College Hockey: Former Warrior wins UND's Ironman

The competition is a test of strength, agility and endurance. Tests include vertical jump, standing broad jump, pullups, bench press, pro agility shuttle, 300-yard repeat test, 45-yard sled dawg push, 4x4 on-ice race and a mile run.

He joins Ryan Sofie as former Brainerd Warriors to win the event. Sofie won in 2002, 2001 and 2000.

Smith played the last two seasons with the Steinbach Pistons of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League scoring a team-high 26 goals in 54 games last year and ranked second on the team in scoring with 61 points. He added seven goals and 11 assists in 15 playoff games and led the Pistons to a berth in the MJHL's Turnbull Cup finals.

In 2014-15, he had 12 goals and 11 assists in 38 games with Steinbach.

Smith lettered three times in hockey at BHS. He also lettered in football and track and field, earning all-state and team MVP honors in both sports. He was the Warriors' male athlete of the year as a senior. He plans to major in mechanical engineering at UND.

UND opens its season Oct. 1 with an exhibition game against Manitoba at Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks.