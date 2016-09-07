College Football: Raiders' Sherva, Akunda players of week

Central Lakes College Raiders Teddy Sherva and Antoine Akunda were named the Eastern Conference Players of the Week ending Sept. 3.

Sherva is the offensive player of the week. The sophomore running back from Anoka was a workhorse for the 2-0 Raiders during a 21-12 win against Ridgewater. He carried the ball 25 times for 169 yards (6.7) and scored a touchdown.