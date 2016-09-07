College Volleyball: Raiders win 2nd straight division game

THIEF RIVER FALLS—Rachel Mathias knocked out 17 kills and Lakyn Anderson tipped 28 set assists as Central Lakes survived their first tough challenge on the road with a 3-1 win vs. Northland at Thief River Falls on Wednesday.

Kahlen Manthey scooped eight digs and Hannah Peltier, Kayla Larson and Mathias each collected two blocks in the win for the Raiders who are ranked third in the latest NJCAA Division III poll.

"We were trying to be consistently tough and we didn't do that too well in the second set," said head coach Jane Peterson. "The good thing was that our offense was really efficient, but we are still making some mistakes and those can be corrected. Now we head to Rochester where we get a chance to go up against Madison, Harper and Ellsworth."

Those games will take place this Friday and Saturday for the 5-1 Raiders

Northland 19 25 15 15

Central Lakes 25 13 25 25

Central Lakes statistics

Sierra Nori 6 digs

Kahlen Manthey 10 digs

Baylee Grenier 2 set assists

Kaitlynn Christen 12 kills, 1 dig

Hannah Peltier 4 kills, 3 set assists, 1 ace serve, 8 digs, 2 blocks

Morgan Melby 9 set assists, 1 dig

Kayla Larson 6 kills, 1 ace serve, 2 blocks

Britta Torgerson 10 kills, 1 set assist, 1 ace serve, 5 digs, 1 block

Lakyn Anderson 28 set assists, 2 ace serves, 3 digs

Rachel Mathias 17 kills, 1 set assist, 1 ace serve, 2 digs, 2 blocks

Division: CLC 2-0. Overall: CLC 5-1. Next: CLC at Rochester Tournament Friday-Saturday.