College Volleyball: Raiders win 2nd straight division game
THIEF RIVER FALLS—Rachel Mathias knocked out 17 kills and Lakyn Anderson tipped 28 set assists as Central Lakes survived their first tough challenge on the road with a 3-1 win vs. Northland at Thief River Falls on Wednesday.
Kahlen Manthey scooped eight digs and Hannah Peltier, Kayla Larson and Mathias each collected two blocks in the win for the Raiders who are ranked third in the latest NJCAA Division III poll.
"We were trying to be consistently tough and we didn't do that too well in the second set," said head coach Jane Peterson. "The good thing was that our offense was really efficient, but we are still making some mistakes and those can be corrected. Now we head to Rochester where we get a chance to go up against Madison, Harper and Ellsworth."
Those games will take place this Friday and Saturday for the 5-1 Raiders
Northland 19 25 15 15
Central Lakes 25 13 25 25
Central Lakes statistics
Sierra Nori 6 digs
Kahlen Manthey 10 digs
Baylee Grenier 2 set assists
Kaitlynn Christen 12 kills, 1 dig
Hannah Peltier 4 kills, 3 set assists, 1 ace serve, 8 digs, 2 blocks
Morgan Melby 9 set assists, 1 dig
Kayla Larson 6 kills, 1 ace serve, 2 blocks
Britta Torgerson 10 kills, 1 set assist, 1 ace serve, 5 digs, 1 block
Lakyn Anderson 28 set assists, 2 ace serves, 3 digs
Rachel Mathias 17 kills, 1 set assist, 1 ace serve, 2 digs, 2 blocks
Division: CLC 2-0. Overall: CLC 5-1. Next: CLC at Rochester Tournament Friday-Saturday.