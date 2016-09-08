Area Swimming & Diving: Flyers sink Becker

BECKER—Annie Corbett and Alice Foote each won two individual events to lead the Little Falls Flyers to a 98-83 Granite Ridge Conference victory over the Becker Bulldogs Thursday.

Corbett won the 200- and 500-yard freestyles, while Foote flew to victories in the 100 free and backstroke.

Christy Masog won the individual medley and Hannah Jones claimed top prize in the breaststroke.

Foote, Katie Corbett, Jones and Masog teamed up to win the 200 medley relay for the Flyers.

Little Falls 98, Becker 83

200 medley relay: 1-Little Falls (Alice Foote, Katie Corbett, Hannah Jones, Christy Masog) 2:05.49; 3-Little Falls (Rachel Reller, Savanna Slettom, MaKenna Olson, Lindy Welinski)2:16.84

200 freestyle: 1-Annie Corbett (LF) 2:14.47, 2-Rachel Pusc (LF) 2:22.01, 5-Maddie Carper 2:28.74

200 individual medley: 1-Masog (LF) 2:33.76, 2-Slettom 2:39.47, 3-Meghan Fritz (LF)c2:39.54

50 freestyle: 1-Nicole Larrison (B) 27.03, Katie Corbett , 2-Rachel Josephson (LF) 27.92, 4-Katie Corbett 29.34, 5-Caitlin Gustafson (LF) 30.00

Diving: 1-Emi Quill (B) 221.50, 2-Julia Noyes (LF) 173.80, 3-Emma Gustafson (LF) 163.70

100 butterfly: 1-Emily Lipinski (B) 1:14.06, 2-Masog 1:15.49, 4-Katie Corbett 1:17.52, 6-Welinski 1:21.79

100 freestyle: 1-Foote 56.78, 3-Josephson 1:02.17, 4-Pusc 1:02.58

500 freestyle: 1-Annie Corbett (LF) 6:03.32, 3-Maddie Carper (LF) 6:35.24, 4-Olson 6:52.38

200 freestyle relay: 1-Becker 1:53.44, 2-Little Falls (Masog, Annie Corbett, Katie Corbett, Josephson) 1:54.87; 3-Little Falls (Pusc, Fritz, Olson, Carper) 1:57.95

100 backstroke: 1-Foote 1:03.83, 2-Reller 1:11.12, 3-Slettom 1:12.86

100 breaststroke: 1-Jones 1:17.80, 3-Taylor Flahave (LF) 1:25.05

400 freestyle relay: 1-Becker 4:13.04, 2-Little Falls (Fritz, Gustafson, Slettom, Annie Corbett) 4:19.19

Conference: LF 1-0 .

Ogilvie-Mora 124, Staples-Motley 49

STAPLES—Emily Veronen finished second in the 100-yard backstroke and Lili Schneider was second in the breaststroke for Staples-Motley in Thursday's 124-49 loss to Ogilvie-Mora.

Veronen was third in the 200 individual medley, Joelle Bounds placed third in 500 free and hannah Hinman was third in the butterfly.