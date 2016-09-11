College Football: Strong's kick return keys Raiders

Every sporting event has its defining moments and the Central Lakes College Raiders had two in their Eastern Division game with Rochester Community and Technical College Saturday at Findorff Athletic Complex.

The first came early in the third quarter with a 13-play drive, capped off with a 1-yard run by Greg Lewis, to give CLC a 21-0 lead

The second was early in the fourth quarter. Rochester closed to with 24-14 after an 85-yard touchdown pass. CLC's Mustaful Strong responded with a 99-yard kickoff return to give the Raiders a 31-14 lead. They went on to a 31-20 win and improved to 3-0, while Rochester's record dropped to 1-2.

"That kickoff by MO (Strong) changed everything for us," said Raiders head coach Greg Medeck. "Our pregame meeting today was about special teams and how special teams have defined the rivalry between these two teams for years. The last time we had a kickoff return for touchdown was back in 2012 against Rochester. Those things come into play and today I thought it was huge."

Strong knew his team needed a pick-me-up after the Yellowjackets scoring play and responded to the challenge.

"After they scored I knew we had to come back and my mindset was to get into the end zone," said Strong. "There was a great block and I hit the hole and I was gone."

Rochester gained 375 yards for the game, but quarterback Jamal Stovall was intercepted five times, with three coming from the Raiders Kyree McLean. Adrian Jackson led the team in tackles with 12 and the Raiders had four sacks.

"As a defense, overall, I thought we played a great game," said linebacker Marcus Garth. "I felt like everybody made plays and we just stuck together as a unit and we kept on playing.

"Big plays are going to happen. It does start at the first level with containing them and making the tackle. I am sure that it is something that we can correct."

Getting the wind in the second quarter, The Raiders offense started moving and quarterback Mike Tveitbakk connected with Daryl Waindim on a 10-yard throw and Teddy Sherva scored on a 1-yard burst to give CLC a 14-0 lead at halftime.

Coming out with the wind to start the second half, CLC went on their 13 play drive with Lewis's 1-yard run giving them the 21-0 lead.

"I thought one of our defining moments was our first drive of the third quarter and to grind it out and capitalize with a touchdown," said Medeck, "I think that was the biggest moment of the game because we were able to execute in the run game against a team that is really good against the run."

After a 21-yard field goal from the Raiders' Antoine Akundu, Rochester responded with two touchdowns on a 14-yard pass from Stovall to Elray Duncan, and on the 85-yard strike to Tyler Tegemeier to tighten the game at 24-14.

CLC will now face Itasca Community College Saturday with both teams sitting on top of the Eastern Division with 3-0 records.

"I am feeling good about how we are growing and developing and seeing our team get better in all phases of the game," said Medeck." I feel good about a win at home against a great rivalry team that we know will be competitive. I feel god about how we responded to moments of challenge as it did not come easy for us."

Rochester 0 0 8 12 - 20

Central Lakes 0 14 10 7 - 31

Second Quarter

CLC — Daryl Waindim 10 pass from Mike Tveitbakk (Antoine Akundi kick) 10:23

CLC — Teddy Sherva 1 run (Akundu kick) 2:54

Third Quarter

CLC — Greg Lewis 1 run (Akundu kick) 7:10

CLC — Akundu 21 field goal 4:48

RCTC — Elray Duncan 14 pass from Jamal Stovall (Stovall run) 2:22

Fourth quarter

RCTC — Tyler Tegmeier 85 pass from Stovall (conversion failed) 13:13

CLC — Mustaful Strong 99 return (Akundu kick) 12:58

RCTC — Stovall 5 run (conversion failed) 3:30

Team statistics

Rushes-yards: CLC 47-175, R 39-125

Pass comp-att-int-yds: CLC 9-32-5-142, R 14-37-5-250

Total offense: CLC 317, R 375

Individual leaders

Rushing: CLC-Teddy Sherva 25-98, Greg Lewis 12-83 ; R-Jamal Stovall 16-53, Montrel Moore 16-46

Passing: CLC-Mike Tveitbakk 8-29-3-130, Caleb Glennon 1-2-2-12 ; R-Stovall 14-36-4-250, Connor Watts 0-1-1-0

Receiving: CLC-Daryl Waindim 3-51, Mustaful Strong 2-32, Matt Soldner 1-31, Chase Fleischauer 1-12 ; R-Tyler Tegmeier 6-138, Troy Bitterle 3-33

Div: CLC 1-0. Overall: CLC 3-0. Next: CLC at Itasca 1:30 p.m. Saturday.