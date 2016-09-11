College Volleyball: Raiders finish weekend 0-4

ROCHESTER—Rachel Mathias registered 27 kills, five digs, four blocks and two set assists for the Central Lakes College Raiders in two losses Saturday at the Rochester tournament.

CLC fell to Harper 3-0 and then battled Rochester to a 3-1 loss.

"Other people will judge us on the 0-4 weekend, but we made improvements," said Raiders head coach Jane Peterson. "We definitely made big improvements. We learned a lot and so in my eyes I would call it a successful weekend."

Kaitlynn Christen added 18 kills and Hannah Peltier recorded 12 kills to go with 15 digs and three blocks for the Raiders. Morgan Melby dished out 27 set assists and added 11 digs.

Central Lakes results

Harper def. Central Lakes 25-13, 25-19, 25-20

Rochester def. Central Lakes 20-25, 25-20, 25-11, 27-25

Central Lakes statistics

Sierra Nori 2 ace serves, 13 digs

Kahlen Manthey 2 ace serves, 17 digs

Baylee Grenier 2 set assists, 1 dig

Kaitlynn Christen 18 kills, 2 blocks

Hannah Peltier 12 kills, 1 ace serve, 15 digs, 3 blocks

Morgan Melby 27 set assists, 1 ace serve, 11 digs

Cozette Eastman 1 set assist, 7 digs

Kayla Larson 11 kills, 1 dig, 3 blocks

Britta Torgerson 5 kills, 13 digs, 1 block

Lakyn Anderson 37 set assists, 6 digs

Rachel Mathias 27 kills, 2 set assists, 5 digs, 4 blocks

Becca jensen 5 kills, 1 set assist, 1 dig, 1 block

