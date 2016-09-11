College Volleyball: Raiders finish weekend 0-4
ROCHESTER—Rachel Mathias registered 27 kills, five digs, four blocks and two set assists for the Central Lakes College Raiders in two losses Saturday at the Rochester tournament.
CLC fell to Harper 3-0 and then battled Rochester to a 3-1 loss.
"Other people will judge us on the 0-4 weekend, but we made improvements," said Raiders head coach Jane Peterson. "We definitely made big improvements. We learned a lot and so in my eyes I would call it a successful weekend."
Kaitlynn Christen added 18 kills and Hannah Peltier recorded 12 kills to go with 15 digs and three blocks for the Raiders. Morgan Melby dished out 27 set assists and added 11 digs.
Central Lakes results
Harper def. Central Lakes 25-13, 25-19, 25-20
Rochester def. Central Lakes 20-25, 25-20, 25-11, 27-25
Central Lakes statistics
Sierra Nori 2 ace serves, 13 digs
Kahlen Manthey 2 ace serves, 17 digs
Baylee Grenier 2 set assists, 1 dig
Kaitlynn Christen 18 kills, 2 blocks
Hannah Peltier 12 kills, 1 ace serve, 15 digs, 3 blocks
Morgan Melby 27 set assists, 1 ace serve, 11 digs
Cozette Eastman 1 set assist, 7 digs
Kayla Larson 11 kills, 1 dig, 3 blocks
Britta Torgerson 5 kills, 13 digs, 1 block
Lakyn Anderson 37 set assists, 6 digs
Rachel Mathias 27 kills, 2 set assists, 5 digs, 4 blocks
Becca jensen 5 kills, 1 set assist, 1 dig, 1 block
