It was a learning experience for the Central Lakes Raiders, ranked fourth in the latest NJCAA poll, as they dropped a pair of games on Friday at the Rochester Tournament with a 4-1 loss to Ellsworth, and a 3-0 loss to Madison.

Kaitlynn Christen led the way on offense with 17 kills over the two games while Kahlen Manthey was busy on defense with 24 digs. Lakyn Anderson tipped 29 set assists and Rachel Mathias knocked back five blocks.

The Raiders faced stiff competition as Madison played in the national championship game last year, and is currently ranked second. It doesn't get any easier on Saturday when they face top ranked Harper, and then sixth ranked Rochester.

"It was a great learning environment and I was expecting that," said head coach Jane Peterson. "People are good learners and know what they need to get better at. Everyone is trying to understand their role and what they need to do to get better."

Team Scores

CLC 25 23 21 21

Ellsworth 23 25 25 25

CLC 18 14 11

Madison 25 25 25

Central Lakes statistics (2 matches)

Sierra Nori 7 digs

Kahlen Manthey 24 digs

Baylee Grenier 2 set assists, 1 dig

Kaitlynn Christen 17 kills, 3 blocks, 1 dig

Hannah Peltier 3 kills, 13 digs, 1 block

Morgan Melby 17 set assists, 2 ace serves, 6 digs

Cozette Eastman 1 ace serve, 4 digs, 1 block

Kayla Larson 4 kills, 8 blocks, 2 digs

Britta Torgerson 7 kills, 2 ace serves, 12 digs, 6 blocks

Lakyn Anderson 1 kill, 29 set assists, 4 ace serves, 8 digs,

Rachel Mathias 22 kills, 1 set assist, 2 ace serves, 5 blocks

Rebecca Jensen 7 kills, 2 set assists, 3 blocks