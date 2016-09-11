College Volleyball: Raiders take lessons in losses at Rochester
It was a learning experience for the Central Lakes Raiders, ranked fourth in the latest NJCAA poll, as they dropped a pair of games on Friday at the Rochester Tournament with a 4-1 loss to Ellsworth, and a 3-0 loss to Madison.
Kaitlynn Christen led the way on offense with 17 kills over the two games while Kahlen Manthey was busy on defense with 24 digs. Lakyn Anderson tipped 29 set assists and Rachel Mathias knocked back five blocks.
The Raiders faced stiff competition as Madison played in the national championship game last year, and is currently ranked second. It doesn't get any easier on Saturday when they face top ranked Harper, and then sixth ranked Rochester.
"It was a great learning environment and I was expecting that," said head coach Jane Peterson. "People are good learners and know what they need to get better at. Everyone is trying to understand their role and what they need to do to get better."
Team Scores
CLC 25 23 21 21
Ellsworth 23 25 25 25
CLC 18 14 11
Madison 25 25 25
Central Lakes statistics (2 matches)
Sierra Nori 7 digs
Kahlen Manthey 24 digs
Baylee Grenier 2 set assists, 1 dig
Kaitlynn Christen 17 kills, 3 blocks, 1 dig
Hannah Peltier 3 kills, 13 digs, 1 block
Morgan Melby 17 set assists, 2 ace serves, 6 digs
Cozette Eastman 1 ace serve, 4 digs, 1 block
Kayla Larson 4 kills, 8 blocks, 2 digs
Britta Torgerson 7 kills, 2 ace serves, 12 digs, 6 blocks
Lakyn Anderson 1 kill, 29 set assists, 4 ace serves, 8 digs,
Rachel Mathias 22 kills, 1 set assist, 2 ace serves, 5 blocks
Rebecca Jensen 7 kills, 2 set assists, 3 blocks