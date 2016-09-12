Former Baxter resident Casey Platisha has joined the coaching staff at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio, as a graduate assistant and video coordinator.

While at Ohio, Platisha will pursue a master's degree in sports administration and coaching education. Ohio University plays in the Division I Mid-American Conference.

He is a graduate of Concordia University, St. Paul, with a degree in sports management. Most recently Platisha has been assistant baseball coach at Holy Family Catholic High School in the Twin Cities and was a head coach in the Eden Prairie Legion Baseball program.

Platisha played high school baseball at The Academy of Holy Angels, then in the post-graduate program at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. He also played at Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs, Iowa, before completing his degree at Concordia University and working with the Golden Bears' baseball program.

Platisha formerly was a batboy for the Brainerd Mighty Gulls of the Northwoods League.