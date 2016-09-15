Swimming & Diving: Warriors stay perfect in the pool

SAUK RAPIDS—Jamie Wallace finished first in the 200-yard individual medley and was a member of two winning relays during the Brainerd Warriors 103-85 Central Lakes Conference win over the Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm Thursday.

Katie Streiff captured the 100 freestyle and was part of two winning relays.

Madelynn Gibbons won the 200 freestyle, Julia Wallace the 500 free and Cami Harmer was the champion in diving with a 208.8 for the Warriors.

Brainerd 103, Sauk Rapids 85

200 medley relay: 1-Brainerd (Julia Wallace, Kylie Lange, Katie Streiff, Jamie Wallace) 1:56.92; 3-Brainerd (Hannah Tatge, Gabby VanHorn, Tarin Skinner, Jacquilyn Rude) 2:06.22

200 freestyle: 1-Madelynn Gibbons (B) 2:10.00, 4-Isabelle Prozinski (B) 2:16.30, 5-Madison Lund (B) 2:17.13

200 individual medley: 1-Jamie Wallace 2:28.98, 2-Tatge 2:32.58, 4-Sophie Exsted (B) 2:36.65

50 freestyle: 1-Sabel Omvongkot (SR) 26.16, 2-Streiff 26.29, 3-Julia Wallace 26.93, 4-Jacquilyn Rude (B) 27.20

Diving: 1-Cami Harmer (B) 208.80, 2-Emma Korhonen (B) 206.95, 3-Anna Herath (B) 195.50

100 butterfly: 1-Anna Lucas (SR) 1:04.43, 2-Gabby VanHorn (B) 1:09.06, 3-Skinner 1:10.14, 5-Lund 1:16.50

100 freestyle: 1-Streiff 57.56, 3-Jamie Wallace 59.05, 4-Prozinski 1:00.92

500 freestyle: 1-Julia Wallace 5:50.08, 2-Gibbons 5:55.61, 5-Jenna Host (B) 6:18.75

200 freestyle relay: 1-Sauk Rapids, 2:15.08; 2-Brainerd (J. Rude, Prozinski, Julia Wallace, Gibbons) 2:15.87; 4-Brainerd (Lund, Megan Wilhelm, S. Schmitz, S. Miller) 2:19.18

100 backstroke: 1-Anna Lucas (SR) 1:04.71, 2-Sophie Exsted (B) 109.65, 3-Tatge 1:10.62, 4-Jenna Host (B) 1:11.90

100 breaststroke: 1-Ella Benoit (SR) 1:13.81, 2-Lange 1:15.46, 3-VanHorn 1:17.06, 6-Megan Wilhelm 1:29.50

400 freestyle relay: 1-Brainerd (Jamie Wallace, Tatge, Gibbons, Streiff) 3:57.09; 2-Brainerd (Exsted, Lund, Prozinski, VanHorn) 4:14.80

Conference: Brd 4-0. Overall: Brd 5-0. Next: Brainerd, Staples-Motley at Park Rapids Invitational 9 a.m. Saturday.