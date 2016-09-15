Area Swimming & Diving: Flyers cruise to win over Albany

LITTLE FALLS—Alice Foote won both the 100-yard freestyle and the 100 backstroke to lead Little Falls to a 99-78 Granite Ridge Conference win over Albany Thursday.

The meet was moved to Little Falls due to a pool issue in Albany.

Annie Corbett won the 200 freestyle, Rachel Josephson claimed the 50 freestyle and Meghan Fritz captured the 500 freestyle.

Little Falls 99, Albany 78

200 medley relay: 1-Little Falls (Alice Foote, Hannah Jones, Katie Corbett, Christy Masog) 2:05.33; 3-Little Falls (Rachel Reller, Savanna Slettom, MaKenna Olson, Lindy Welinski) 2:12.13

200 freestyle: 1-Annie Corbett (LF) 2:16.27, 2-Meghan Fritz (LF) 2:16.44, 4-Rachel Pusc (LF) 2:20.14

200 individual medley: 1-Kallie Linn (A) 2:28.84, 2-Masog 2:33.28, 3-Slettom 2:39.60, 4-Olson (LF) 2:40.23

50 freestyle: 1-Rachel Josephson (LF) 26.93, 2-K. Corbett 28.72, 3-Reller 29.23

Diving: 1-Samantha Fischbach (A) 198.35, 2-Julia Noyes (LF) 188, 3-Emma Gustafson (LF) 164.45

100 butterfly: 1-Alisha Ritter (A) 1:10.21, 2-MaKenna Olson 1:12.52, 3-K. Corbett 1:12.75, 4-Masog 1:13.40

100 freestyle: 1-Foote 55.31, 3-Josephson 59.79, 4-Pusc 1:02.70

500 freestyle: 1-Fritz 6:06.05, 2-A. Corbett 6:06.21, 4-Maddie Carper (LF) 6:36.09

200 freestyle relay: 1-Little Falls (Masog, Pusc, K. Corbett, Josephson) 1:53.20; Little Falls (Welinski, Olson, Fritz, A. Corbett) 2:00.43

100 backstroke: 1-Foote 1:03.52, 5-Reller 1:11.40, 3-Slettom 1:13.61

100 breaststroke: 1-Madison Springer (A) 1:21.55, 4-Jones 1:18.62, 5-Taylor Flahave (LF) 1:22.92, 6-Corrina Brose (LF) 1:32.16

400 freestyle relay: 1-Albany 4:18.33; 3-Little Falls (R. Josephson, Pusc, Fritz, Foote) 4:04.34; 4-Little Falls (A. Corbett, C. Gustafson, Slettom, Reller) 4:15.39

Conference: LF . Overall: LF . Next: Little Falls at Alexandria Invite 11 a.m. Saturday.

Minnewaska 100, Staples-Motley 60

GLENWOOD—Staples-Motley's Lili Schneider outswam the field to win the 100 breaststroke in the Cardinals 100-60 loss to the Minnewaska Area Lakers Thursday in a non-conference meet.