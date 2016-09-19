College Volleyball: Raiders finish weekend with sweep

Facing a mini crisis of confidence, the Central Lakes College Raiders needed a good showing over the weekend, and they came through with a 3-game win against Mesabi Friday and continued with a 3-game win against Vermilion in a Northern Division match Saturday.

The Raiders beat Vermilion by scores of 25-18, 25-18, 25-11. While still having some lapses in parts of the first two games, they were able to get a more diversified attacking game with Britta Torgerson and Rachel Mathias each getting 10 kills, and Kaitlynn Christen totaling eight.

"It think this did help a lot with our confidence," said Torgerson of the wins. "We needed a good showing to show people that we are a good team and just had a little rough patch. We are looking forward to working hard in practice and improving every day."

CLC coach Jane Peterson said some other things about the proper mentality in approaching the opponent.

"From the very beginning, I have been saying that we need to be prepared for more," Peterson said. "It's not about how many times we win. We can't judge ourselves by that. We can judge ourselves by if we are getting better everyday. I am not sure when that sinks in. We have seen the best teams in the nation, and we have seen that we can play with those types of teams, but we weren't ready to beat them."

"I thought Vermillion played well. They went after every ball. It wasn't easy. But our mental focus is harder to keep when the game is moving slower. We need to practice the mentality of competition and being ready to play."

Game One started well for CLC as a kill from Torgerson gave the Raiders a 10-5 lead. Things then started to slow down, and with a few passing and other mental errors, Vermilion pulled to with 15-13 before the Raiders pulled away for the 25-18 win.

It was more of the same in Game Two, but this time CLC struggled at the beginning as it trailed 8-4 before getting eight of the next nine points to lead 12-9. It remained a close game until a late 4-point run from the Raiders gave them the eventual 25-18 win.

"When we are on a roll and we miss with our serving, that really makes us lose out on some points that we need, so I think if we can keep those serves in that will help to not have those lapses," Torgerson said of the Raiders' struggles in the first two games.

The last game may have been the best as CLC jumped out to an 8-5 lead on a service ace from Sierra Nori. The attack game picked up with the Raiders getting kills from Hannah Peltier, Kaitlynn Christen, Becca Jensen, winning 25-11.

"We have been working a lot with the setters and just getting more consistent with our sets and having smarter kills, and it is good for all of us to get those sets," said Torgerson.

Keeping the ball away from Vermilion's top hitter was also a goal for Peterson.

"We talked about serving to their weakness," Peterson said. "Greta Saulic from Vermilion is a really good player, and a really good blocker so when she is in the middle of the floor, we want to go somewhere else even if it takes us away from our best player."

Vermilion 18 18 11

Central Lakes 25 25 25

Central Lakes statistics

Sierra Nori 3 ac serves, 19 digs

Kahlen Manthey

Baylee Grenier 6 set assists,

Kaitlynn Christen 8 kills, 1 block

Hannah Peltier 2 kills, 1 set assist, 4 digs

Morgan Melby 15 set assists,

Cozette Eastman 1 kill, 9 digs

Kayla Larson 6 kills, 2 ace serves, 1 dig, 1 block

Britta Torgerson 10 kills, 1 block

Lakyn Anderson 14 set assists, 2 digs

Rachel Mathias 10 kills, 1 block

Becca Jensen 2 kills

Division: CLC 4-0. Overall: CLC 7-5. Next: Itasca at Central Lakes 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.