College Volleyball: Raiders take top spot in division

Kelly Humphrey/Brainerd Dispatch Central Lakes College’s Sierra Nori tries to keep the ball in the air Wednesday against Itasca. Gallery

In a battle of Northern Division teams with 4-0 records, the Central Lakes College Raiders prevailed in four games to move into sole possession of first place in the division with a win over Itasca Wednesday.

The Raiders were led in the attack game by Rachel Mathias with 18 kills, and Kaitlynn Christen and Becca Jensen with 10 each, with Lakyn Anderson tipping 34 set assists.

The Raiders won the first game big by the score of 25-8, only to see the Vikings come back and win the second game 25-17.

After winning the third game 25-21, CLC played its best volleyball of the evening in winning the fourth game 25-22.

Britta Torgerson tallied six service aces while Sierra Nori finished with 13 digs to lead the defensive effort.

The two teams entered the night tied atop the Northern Division standings. The Raiders were ranked sixth in the latest NJCAA Division III poll, while Itasca received national votes.

Itasca 8 25 21 22

Central Lakes 25 17 25 25

Central Lakes statistics

Sierra Nori 1 ace serve, 13 digs

Kahlen Manthey 4 digs

Kaitlynn Christen 10 kills, 1 dig

Hannah Peltier 5 kills, 2 ace serves, 4 digs, 1 block

Morgan Melby 19 set assists, 1 ace serve, 2 digs

Cozette Eastman 1 kill, 6 digs

Kayla Larson 4 kills, 1 dig, 1 block

Britta Torgerson 8 kills, 1 set assist, 6 ace serves, 8 digs, 1 block

Lakyn Anderson 34 set assists, 3 digs

Rachel Mathias 18 kills, 3 blocks

Becca Jensen 10 kills, 1 block

Division: CLC 5-0. Overall: CLC 8-5. Next: Central Lakes in North Dakota State College of Science Tournament at Wahpeton, N.D.: CLC vs. Lake Region 10:30 a.m. Saturday; CLC vs. NDSCS noon Saturday.