Rachel Mathias of the Central Lakes College Raiders was named the MCAC Northern Division Hitter of the Week ending Sept. 24.

The 6-foot-1 sophomore from Heron Lake added 43 kills (3.9) to her MCAC-leading total, now at 197 for the season. Mathias had a .356 attack percentage and blocked 10 shots (.91) for the sixth-ranked Raiders who are 9-6 overall, 5-0 in the North.