Girls Swimming & Diving: Cards cruise past Flyers

ALEXANDRIA—Alice Foote and Rachel Josephson posted individual wins for Little Falls in the Flyers 101-79 non-conference loss to the Alexandria Cardinals Tuesday.

Foote turned in the fastest 200-yard freestyle time and Josephson touched first in the 50 free.

They also paired up with Annie Corbett and Rachel Reller to win the 400 freestyle relay.

Alexandria 101, Little Falls 79

200 medley relay: 1-Alexandria 2:01.98, 2-Little Falls (Alice Foote, Hannah Jones, Katie Corbett, Christy Masog); 5-Little Falls (Rachel Reller, Annie Corbett, MaKenna Olson, Rachel Pusc) 2:12.55

200 freestyle: 1-Foote 2:06.38, 4-A. Corbett 2:16.68, 5-Meghan Fritz (LF) 2:18.18

200 individual medley: 1-Mikayla Meece (A) 2:26.97, 2-Masog 2:34.23, 4-Savanna Slettom (LF) 2:41.60, 6-Olson 2:42.59

50 freestyle: 1-Rachel Josephson (LF) 27.72, 4-Jones 28.50, 6-A. Corbett 28.73

Diving: 1-Rachel Kriese 192.00, 3-Julia Noyes (LF) 175.15, 4-Emma Gustafson (LF) 160.55

100 butterfly: 1-Meese (A) 1:08.18, 3-Olson 1:13.46, 5-Masog 1:14.98, 6-K. Corbett 1:17.06

100 freestyle: 1-Jadeya Peterson (A) 1:01.32, 3-Pusc 1:01.81, 4-R. Josephson 1:01.94, 6-Reller 1:03.95

500 freestyle: 1-McKenna Horan (A) 5:49.35, 3-A. Corbett 6:09.11, 4-Fritz 6:16.00, 6-Faith Rausch 6:35.10

200 freestyle relay: 1-Alexandria 1:52.81; 2-Little Falls (Masog, Pusc, K. Corbett, R. Josephson) 1:54.36; 4-Little Falls (Slettom, Fritz, Olson, Welinski) 2:00.32

100 backstroke: 1-Abby Bartosiewski (A) 1:11.27, 2-Reller 1:11.63

100 breaststroke: 1-Hannah Eklund (A) 1:12.96, 2-Jones 1:17.98, 5-Slettom 1:24.71, 6-Pusc 1:25.73

400 freestyle relay: 1-Little Falls (R. Josephson, A. Corbett, Reller, Foote) 4:03.11; 4-Little Falls (Fritz, Leah Josephson, Brose, Slettom) 4:23.92

Next: Sartell at Little Falls 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Fosston 65, Staples-Motley 29

FOSSTON—Lili Schneider won the 100 breaststroke and was a member of the winning 200 medley relay during the Staples-Motley Cardinals 65-29 loss to the Fosston Greyhounds Tuesday.

Schneider, who was second in the 200 free, teamed with Emily Veronen, Autumn Nelsen and Jaden Engebretson on the winning medley relay.

Fosston 65, Staples-Motley 29

200 medley relay: 1-Staples-Motley (Emily Veronen, Lili Schneider, Autumn Nelsen, Jaden Engebretson)

200 freestyle: 2-Schneider

100 butterfly: 2-Nelsen

100 freestyle: 2-Engebretson

500 freestyle: 3-Joelle Bounds

200 freestyle relay: 3-Staples-Motley (B. Hinman, Dickey, Aleeah Halverson, Bounds)

100 breaststroke: 1-Schneider

Next: Staples-Motley at Park Rapids 6 p.m. Thursday.