College Volleyball: Raiders trample Fond du Lac 3-0
Rachel Mathias's 10 kills and Kahlen Manthey's seven ace serves were part of a dominant performance for Central Lakes College in a 3-0 win over Fond du Lac in a Northern Division game Wednesday.
The Raiders won by scores of 25-2, 25-7, and 25-8 and raised their record to 6-0 in division play. The Thunder stayed winless at 0-6.
Hannah Peltier tallied six kills and was followed by Britta Torgerson with five. Lakyn Anderson tipped 11 set assists.
As a team, the Raiders served 22 ace serves for the game. They entered the game ranked sixth in the latest NJCAA Division III poll.
Fond du Lac 2 7 8
Central Lakes 25 25 25
Central Lakes statistics
Sierra Nori 1 ace serve
Kahlen Manthey 7 ace serves, 5 digs
Baylee Grenier 6 set assists, 3 ace serves
Kaitlynn Christen 4 kills
Hannah Peltier 6 kills, 1 set assist, 1 ace serve, 1 dig
Morgan Melby 5 set assists
Cozette Eastman 1 kill, 1 set assist, 1 ace serve, 1 dig
Kayla Larson 2 kills,
Britta Torgerson 5 kills, 1 set assist, 5 ace serves, 3 digs
Lakyn Anderson 11 set assists, 4 ace serves
Becca Jensen 1 kill, 1 block
Rachel Mathias 10 kills, 1 set assist, 1 block
Division: CLC 6-0. Overall: CLC 10-6. Next: Central Lakes at Hibbing 6:30 p.m. Friday.