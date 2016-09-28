Search
    College Volleyball: Raiders trample Fond du Lac 3-0

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 10:46 p.m.
    Central Lakes College’s Kahlen Manthey serves the ball Wednesday against Fond du Lac. Kelly Humphrey/Brainerd Dispatch - Gall1 / 3
    Central Lakes College’s Cozette Eastman hits the ball Wednesday against Fond du Lac. Kelly Humphrey/Brainerd Dispatch 2 / 3
    Central Lakes College’s Kahlen Manthey serves the ball Wednesday against Fond du Lac. Kelly Humphrey/Brainerd Dispatch - Gallery3 / 3

    Rachel Mathias's 10 kills and Kahlen Manthey's seven ace serves were part of a dominant performance for Central Lakes College in a 3-0 win over Fond du Lac in a Northern Division game Wednesday.

    The Raiders won by scores of 25-2, 25-7, and 25-8 and raised their record to 6-0 in division play. The Thunder stayed winless at 0-6.

    Hannah Peltier tallied six kills and was followed by Britta Torgerson with five. Lakyn Anderson tipped 11 set assists.

    As a team, the Raiders served 22 ace serves for the game. They entered the game ranked sixth in the latest NJCAA Division III poll.

    Fond du Lac 2 7 8

    Central Lakes 25 25 25

    Central Lakes statistics

    Sierra Nori 1 ace serve

    Kahlen Manthey 7 ace serves, 5 digs

    Baylee Grenier 6 set assists, 3 ace serves

    Kaitlynn Christen 4 kills

    Hannah Peltier 6 kills, 1 set assist, 1 ace serve, 1 dig

    Morgan Melby 5 set assists

    Cozette Eastman 1 kill, 1 set assist, 1 ace serve, 1 dig

    Kayla Larson 2 kills,

    Britta Torgerson 5 kills, 1 set assist, 5 ace serves, 3 digs

    Lakyn Anderson 11 set assists, 4 ace serves

    Becca Jensen 1 kill, 1 block

    Rachel Mathias 10 kills, 1 set assist, 1 block

    Division: CLC 6-0. Overall: CLC 10-6. Next: Central Lakes at Hibbing 6:30 p.m. Friday.

