SARTELL—Katie Streiff's first-place finish in the 100-yard butterfly was the lone win for the Brainerd Warriors who discovered the Sartell Sabres were worthy of their Class 1A No. 2 ranking in a 111-72 loss in a Central Lakes Conference meet Thursday.

Both teams entered the meet with 5-0 conference records. The loss was the first of the season for the Warriors who drop to 6-1 overall.

Streiff finished second in the 50 freestyle and Julia Wallace was second in the 100 backstroke.

Highlight of the meet may have been diving where Brainerd finished 2-3-4 led by Anna Herath in second. She was followed by Cami Harmer and Emma Korhonen.

Brainerd finished second in all three relays.

Sartell 111, Brainerd 72

200 medley relay: 1-Sartell 1:53.19; 2-Brainerd (Julia Wallace, Kylie Lange, Katie Streiff, Jamie Wallace) 1:57.19; 5-Brainerd (Sophie Exsted, Gabby VanHorn, Tarin Skinner, Jacquilyn Rude) 2:05.66

200 freestyle: 1-Madelynn Hedlund (S) 2:03.59, 4-Madelynn Gibbons (Brd) 2:09.38, 5-Hannah Tatge (Brd) 2:11.74, 6-Isabelle Prozinski (Brd) 2:16.41

200 individual medley: 1-Anna Ellis (S) 2:14.30, 4-Julia Wallace 2:26.16, 5-VanHorn 2:26.77

50 freestyle: 1-Lauryn Kramer (S) 26.19, 2-Streiff 26.33, 5-Jamie Wallace 27.32, 6-J. Rude 27.46

Diving: 1-Claire Boschee (S) 253.55, 2-Anna Herath (Brd) 211.75, 3-Cami Harmer (Brd) 196.75, 4-Emma Korhonen (Brd) 193.35

100 butterfly: 1-Streiff 1:00.51, 5-Skinner 1:10.82, 6-Exsted 1:12.38

100 freestyle: 1-Kramer (S) 57.60, 3-Gibbons 58.39, 5-Jamie Wallace 59.36, 6-Prozinski 1:00.75

500 freestyle: 1-Hedlund (S) 5:36.95, 4-Tatge 6:05.22, 5-Jenna Host (Brd) 6:15.53, 6-Sidney Miller (Brd) 6:31.08

200 freestyle relay: 1-Sartell 1:47.93; 2-Brainerd (Lange, Rude, Gibbons, Tatge) 1:48.71; 3-Brainerd (Madelyn Sedlachek, Silvia Schmitz, Lund, Sidney Miller) 1:58.11

100 backstroke: 1-Ellis (S) 58.58, 3-Julia Wallace 1:04.82, 5-Exsted 1:09.35, 6-Host 1:11.42

100 breaststroke: 1-Darah Coleman (S) 1:11.50, 4-Lange 1:15.58, 5-VanHorn 1:16.90, 7-Madison Holm (Brd) 1:23.54

400 freestyle relay: 1-Sartell 3:49.53; 2-Brainerd (Jamie Wallace, Julia Wallace, Gibbons, Streiff) 3:55.35; 4-Brainerd (J. Rude, VanHorn, Tatge, Prozinski) 4:08.15

Conference: Brd 5-1. Overall: Brd 6-1. Next: Brainerd at Fergus Falls 6 p.m. Thursday.