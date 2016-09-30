Search
    College Volleyball: CLC remains unbeaten in North Division

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 9:55 p.m.

    HIBBING—Rachel Mathias turned in a team high 19 kills and had three blocks for the Central Lakes College Raiders who stayed unbeaten in North Division play with a 3-1 victory over Hibbing Friday.

    Kaitlynn Christen added 17 kills and two blocks while Lakyn Anderson and Morgan Melby put up 29 and 27 set assists respectively.

    CLC leads the North Division with a 7-0 record, is 11-6 overall and ranked sixth in NJCAA Division III.

    Hibbing 17 26 18 20

    Central Lakes 25 24 25 25

    Central Lakes statistics

    Sierra Nori 1 ace serve, 4 digs

    Kahlen Manthey 1 ace serve, 12 digs

    Kaitlynn Christen 17 kills, 2 blocks

    Hannah Peltier 5 kills, 1 ace serve, 1 dig, 1 block

    Morgan Melby 27 set assists, 2 ace serves, 2 digs

    Kayla Larson 5 kills, 4 blocks

    Britta Torgerson 10 kills, 3 set assists, 9 digs, 2 blocks

    Lakyn Anderson 29 set assists, 9 digs

    Becca Jensen 5 kills, 1 dig, 2 blocks

    Rachel Mathias 19 kills, 3 blocks

    Division: CLC 7-0. Overall: CLC 11-6. Next: Central Lakes vs. Rainy River at International Falls noon Saturday.

