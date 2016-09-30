College Volleyball: CLC remains unbeaten in North Division

HIBBING—Rachel Mathias turned in a team high 19 kills and had three blocks for the Central Lakes College Raiders who stayed unbeaten in North Division play with a 3-1 victory over Hibbing Friday.

Kaitlynn Christen added 17 kills and two blocks while Lakyn Anderson and Morgan Melby put up 29 and 27 set assists respectively.

CLC leads the North Division with a 7-0 record, is 11-6 overall and ranked sixth in NJCAA Division III.

Hibbing 17 26 18 20

Central Lakes 25 24 25 25

Central Lakes statistics

Sierra Nori 1 ace serve, 4 digs

Kahlen Manthey 1 ace serve, 12 digs

Kaitlynn Christen 17 kills, 2 blocks

Hannah Peltier 5 kills, 1 ace serve, 1 dig, 1 block

Morgan Melby 27 set assists, 2 ace serves, 2 digs

Kayla Larson 5 kills, 4 blocks

Britta Torgerson 10 kills, 3 set assists, 9 digs, 2 blocks

Lakyn Anderson 29 set assists, 9 digs

Becca Jensen 5 kills, 1 dig, 2 blocks

Rachel Mathias 19 kills, 3 blocks

Division: CLC 7-0. Overall: CLC 11-6. Next: Central Lakes vs. Rainy River at International Falls noon Saturday.