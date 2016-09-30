College Volleyball: CLC remains unbeaten in North Division
HIBBING—Rachel Mathias turned in a team high 19 kills and had three blocks for the Central Lakes College Raiders who stayed unbeaten in North Division play with a 3-1 victory over Hibbing Friday.
Kaitlynn Christen added 17 kills and two blocks while Lakyn Anderson and Morgan Melby put up 29 and 27 set assists respectively.
CLC leads the North Division with a 7-0 record, is 11-6 overall and ranked sixth in NJCAA Division III.
Hibbing 17 26 18 20
Central Lakes 25 24 25 25
Central Lakes statistics
Sierra Nori 1 ace serve, 4 digs
Kahlen Manthey 1 ace serve, 12 digs
Kaitlynn Christen 17 kills, 2 blocks
Hannah Peltier 5 kills, 1 ace serve, 1 dig, 1 block
Morgan Melby 27 set assists, 2 ace serves, 2 digs
Kayla Larson 5 kills, 4 blocks
Britta Torgerson 10 kills, 3 set assists, 9 digs, 2 blocks
Lakyn Anderson 29 set assists, 9 digs
Becca Jensen 5 kills, 1 dig, 2 blocks
Rachel Mathias 19 kills, 3 blocks
Division: CLC 7-0. Overall: CLC 11-6. Next: Central Lakes vs. Rainy River at International Falls noon Saturday.