    College Volleyball: Rainy River sweeps Raiders

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 5:45 p.m.

    INTERNATIONAL FALLS—The fifth-ranked Central Lakes College Raiders showed promise on offense but struggled in the serving game as they dropped their Northern Division contest to Rainy River 25-20, 25-22, 27-25 Saturday.

    Rachel Mathias led the offensive effort with 14 kills, and Lakyn Anderson tipped 21 set assists. The Raiders were led on defense by Kayla Larson and Britta Torgerson who finished with eight and six blocks, respectively.

    It was in the serving game where CLC struggled the most, coach Jane Peterson said.

    "I was surprised at how well (Rainy River) played. The games we have lost we have made a lot of unforced errors and that came back to bite us," Peterson said. "Every game we play, our opponents will play their best, and we did get their best game. Our attacking and offense was fine, but we did have a lot of serving errors."

    The Raiders remain in a first-place tie with Itasca with a 7-1 division record. Rainy River is one game back with two losses.

    Central Lakes 20 22 25

    Rainy River 25 25 27

    Central Lakes statistics

    Sierra Nori 1 set assist, 4 digs

    Kahlen Manthey 1 ace serve, 8 digs

    Baylee Grenier 3 set assists

    Kaitlynn Christen 5 kills, 2 blocks

    Hannah Peltier 1 ace serve, 2 digs

    Morgan Melby 16 set assist, 1 dig

    Cozette Eastman 2 digs

    Kayla Larson 6 kills, 8 blocks

    Britta Torgerson 9 kills, 2 digs, 6 blocks

    Lakyn Anderson 1 kill, 21 set assists, 3 digs

    Becca Jensen 9 kills, 3 blocks

    Rachel Mathias 14 kills, 2 blocks

    Division: CLC 7-1. Overall: CLC 11-7. Next: Northland at Central Lakes 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

