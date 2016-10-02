College Volleyball: Rainy River sweeps Raiders
INTERNATIONAL FALLS—The fifth-ranked Central Lakes College Raiders showed promise on offense but struggled in the serving game as they dropped their Northern Division contest to Rainy River 25-20, 25-22, 27-25 Saturday.
Rachel Mathias led the offensive effort with 14 kills, and Lakyn Anderson tipped 21 set assists. The Raiders were led on defense by Kayla Larson and Britta Torgerson who finished with eight and six blocks, respectively.
It was in the serving game where CLC struggled the most, coach Jane Peterson said.
"I was surprised at how well (Rainy River) played. The games we have lost we have made a lot of unforced errors and that came back to bite us," Peterson said. "Every game we play, our opponents will play their best, and we did get their best game. Our attacking and offense was fine, but we did have a lot of serving errors."
The Raiders remain in a first-place tie with Itasca with a 7-1 division record. Rainy River is one game back with two losses.
Central Lakes 20 22 25
Rainy River 25 25 27
Central Lakes statistics
Sierra Nori 1 set assist, 4 digs
Kahlen Manthey 1 ace serve, 8 digs
Baylee Grenier 3 set assists
Kaitlynn Christen 5 kills, 2 blocks
Hannah Peltier 1 ace serve, 2 digs
Morgan Melby 16 set assist, 1 dig
Cozette Eastman 2 digs
Kayla Larson 6 kills, 8 blocks
Britta Torgerson 9 kills, 2 digs, 6 blocks
Lakyn Anderson 1 kill, 21 set assists, 3 digs
Becca Jensen 9 kills, 3 blocks
Rachel Mathias 14 kills, 2 blocks
Division: CLC 7-1. Overall: CLC 11-7. Next: Northland at Central Lakes 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.