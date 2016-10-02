Women's College Hockey: No. 2 Minnesota earns sweep

MINNEAPOLIS—The 2-time defending national champion Minnesota Golden Gophers scored three third-period goals en route to a 6-2 win and a season-opening series sweep over Lindenwood at Ridder Arena Saturday.

Dani Cameranesi (2 goals-1asist), Kelly Pannek (3a), and Sarah Potomak (3a) led the way for Minnesota (2-0-0) with three points each. Alex Woken and Caitlin Reilly also picked up multiple points with one goal and one assist each.

Goaltender Sidney Peters made seven saves on nine shots to improve to 2-0-0 on the year before Serena D'Angelo played the final 10:22 and made one save.

Lindenwood (0-1-0) received goals from Corbin Welsh and Taylor Girard along with 26 saves from netminder Morgan Skinner. The Gophers outshot the Lions, 32-10.

Minnesota was 1-for-4 on the power play while holding Lindenwood to 0-for-3 with the man advantage.

Up next for Minnesota is the WCHA opener at Bemidji State. The Gophers and Beavers face off at 3:07 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, and Saturday, Oct. 8.

-- www.gophersports.com