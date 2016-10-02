The seventh-ranked St. Cloud State University Huskies men's hockey team will be in the Brainerd lakes area for a series of team-building activities, practice and community outreach the weekend of Oct. 7-8.

Lakes area fans will have an opportunity to watch the Huskies practice at the Essentia Health Sports Center, 502 Jackson Street, Brainerd, at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. After practice, fans can meet the players and get autographs.

Fans are invited to attend practice and admission is free.

The weekend will begin Friday, Oct. 7, with the Huskies participating in team-building activities and exercises at the Minnesota Hockey Camps facility in Nisswa.

The Huskies opened their 2016-17 season Sunday with an exhibition game against the University of Regina at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.

SCSU opens the regular season Oct. 14-15 with road games at Minnesota State University in Mankato before playing Minnesota Oct. 21 in Minneapolis and hosting the Gophers Oct. 22.

For ticket information, visit www.scsutickets.com or call 1-877-SCSUTIX.

Fans can listen to SCSU hockey games at 96.7 FM (www.rev967.com).