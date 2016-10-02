College Football: Unbeaten Raiders thump Mesabi

VIRGINIA—Quarterback Mike Tveitbakk and Matt Soldner connected for two scoring passes as the 17th-ranked Central Lakes College Raiders thumped Mesabi 55-18 in an Eastern Division game Saturday.

Soldner caught a 56-yard pass from Tveitbakk to give the Raiders a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter. The two combined again to start the third quarter on a 10-yard strike that gave CLC a 42-0 lead.

Tveitbakk completed 15 passes for 185 yards and Soldner caught four passes for 26 yards as the Raiders finished with a 536 total yards of offense for the Raiders who are the top-ranked offensive team in the division.

Defensively, Mesabi rushed for just 18 yards and had a total of 185 total yards as the Raiders' defense claimed the second spot in the division in overall defense.

Greg Lewis led the rushing attack for CLC with 11 carries for 88 yards. Daryl Waindim led in receiving with four catches for 89 yards and a touchdown.

With the win, CLC stays perfect in division play at 4-0. Next week the Raiders can claim the division title with a win on the road against Vermilion. That win would also give CLC home-field advantage for the first two rounds of the state playoffs.

Central Lakes 14 21 7 13—55

Mesabi 0 0 12 6—18

First quarter

CLC-Teddy Sherva 5 run (Antoine Akundu kick) 12:19

CLC-Daryl Waindim 36 pass from Mike Tveitbakk (Akundu kick) 2:47

Second quarter

CLC-Matt Soldner 56 pass from Tveitbakk (Akundu kick) 11:24

CLC-Cody Rau 41 punt return (Akundu kick) 9:03

CLC-Greg Lewis 15 run (Akundu kick) 3:48

Third quarter

CLC-Soldner 10 pass from Tveitbakk (Akundu kick) 12:28

MR-Shaheem Sanders 43 pass from Devontae Carter (conversion failed) 6:29

MR-Sandillo Wright 73 fumble return (conversion failed) :01

Fourth quarter

CLC-Teshawn Kelly 9 pass from Travis Brown (conversion failed) 13:27

MR-Sanders 59 pass from Carter (conversion failed) 10:00

CLC-Kejuon Burton 30 run (Akundu kick) 7:24

Team statistics

Rushes-yards: CLC 47-326, M 6-18

Pass comp-att-int-yds: CLC 24-37-1-300, M 18-32-2-179

Total offense: CLC 536, M 185

Individual leaders

Rushing: CLC-Greg Lewis 11-88, Kejuon Burton 4-56, Teddy Sherva 10-40, Mike Tveitbakk 4-14, Chidozie Mbah 3-14, Blake Zortman 12-12, Travis Brown 1-12, Dan Engwer 2-0; M-Devontae Carter 7-7

Passing: CLC-Tveitbakk 15-22-1-185, Brown 7-9-0-56, Engwer 1-2-0-40, Collis Barber 1-3-0-19, Sherva 0-1-0-0 ; M-Carter 16-29-2-178, Ricardo Guzman 2-3-0-1

Receiving: CLC-Daryl Waindim 4-89, Tristan Waters 1-40, Cody Rau 5-34, Isaac Dennis 2-27, Matt Soldner 4-26, Austin Gray 1-17, Lewis 1-15, Blake Gerads 1-14, Sherva 1-13, Teshawn Kelly 2-12, Yanek Dinga 1-8, Adrian Reilly 1-5; M-Shaheem Sanders 6-122, Tyus Scaife-Harris 3-26, Tae Howard 3-22

Div: CLC 4-0. Overall: CLC 6-0. Next: CLC vs. Vermilion at Ely 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Other Saturday Scores

Dakota College 30, NDSCS 27

M State FF 35, Minnesota West 34

Rochester 22, Fond du Lac 14

Itasca 39, Vermilion 19

Ridgewater 28, Northland 0