Central Lakes College Raiders football player Cody Rau was named the MCAC Eastern Division Special Teams Player of the Week ending Oct. 1.

The sophomore from Litchfield returned three punts for 93 yards (31.0 average) and a TD as the No. 17 Raiders (6-0 overall, 4-0 East) toppled Mesabi Range 55-18. Rau has returned eight punts for 156 yards and a 19.5-yard average.