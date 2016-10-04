LITTLE FALLS—Alice Foote won the 50-yard freestyle during the Little Falls Flyers 108-70 loss to Class 1A's second ranked Sartell Sabres Tuesday.

Julia Noyes dove to a second-place score of 188.35 and Foote also secured a second in the backstroke with a time of 1:03.13.

Sartell 108, Little Falls 70

200 medley relay: 1-Sartell 2:00.90, 3-Little Falls (Alice Foote, Hannah Jones, Katie Corbett, Christy Masog) 2:03.80; 4-Little Falls (Rachel Reller, Meghan Fritz, MaKenna Olson, Corinna Brose) 2:15.96

200 freestyle: 1-Anna Ellis (S) 2:05.15, 3-Fritz 2:15.91, 4-Annie Corbett (LF) 2:18.15, 5-Rachel Pusc (LF) 2:19.35

200 individual medley: 1-Marena Kouba (S) 2:18.43, 3-Masog 2:32.74, 5-Savanna Slettom (LF) 2:41.13, 6-Lindy Welinski (LF) 2:49.85

50 freestyle: 1-Foote 25.78, 3-Rachel Josephson (LF) 27.44, 6-Jones 28.66

Diving: 1-Claire Boschee (S) 279.10, 2-Julia Noyes (LF) 188.35, 5-Emma Gustafson (LF) 152.60, 6-Olivia Nuehring (LF) 127.95

100 butterfly: 1-Darah Coleman (S) 1:07.11, 4-Olson 1:13.45, 5-Masog 1:14.07, 6-Katie Corbett 1:16.78

100 freestyle: 1-Madelynn Hedlund (S) 58.26, 3-Josephson 59.18, 5-Pusc 1:01.04, 6-Reller 1:03.50

500 freestyle: 1-Marena Kouba (S) 5:50.50, 4-Annie Corbett (LF) 6:04.41, 5-Maddie Carper (LF) 6:30.78, 6-Faith Rausch (LF) 6:37.32

200 freestyle relay: 2-Little Falls (Masog, Katie Corbett, Pusc, Josephson) 1:52.92; 4-Little Falls (Slettom, Fritz, Olson, Annie Corbett) 1:58.60

100 backstroke: 1-Anna Ellie (S) 59.78, 2-Foote 1:03.13, 4-Reller 1:11.10, 6-Slettom 1:13.66

100 breaststroke: 4-Katie Corbett 1:22.06, 5-Taylor Flahave (LF) 1:23.41

400 freestyle relay: 1-Sartell 3:51.27, 2-Little Falls (Pusc, Annie Corbett, Reller, Foote) 4:04.41; 3-Little Falls (Olson, Fritz, Slettom, Josephson) 4:15.13

Grand Rapids 101, Staples-Motley 68

GRAND RAPIDS—Jaden Engebretson and Emily Veronen posted first-place finishes in the Staples-Motley Cardinals 101-68 non-conference loss to Grand Rapids Tuesday.

Engebretson posted the fastest time in the 200-yard freestyle and Veronen was won the 100 backstroke.

Veronen was second in the 500 free, while Emma Gerard and Lili Schneider were second in the 50 free and 100 breaststroke respectively.

Grand Rapids 101, Staples-Motley 68

200 medley relay: 1-Grand Rapids 2:13.50, 3-Staples-Motley (Emily Veronen, Lili Schneider, Autumn Nelsen, Emma Gerard) 2:14.36; 5-Staples-Motley (Evelyn Gonzalez, Brianna Hinman, Hannah Hinman, Joelle Bounds) 2:42.58

200 freestyle: 1-Jaden Engebretson (SM) 2:40.52, 3--H. Hinman 2:45.35

200 individual medley: 1-Annalie Marinucci (GR) 2:32.34, 3-Nelson 2:53.42, 4-B. Hinman 2:55.72

50 freestyle: 1-Madi Thomsen (GR) 28.56, 2-Gerard 29.97, 3-Bounds 31.37, 5-Aleeah Halverson (SM) 33.99

Diving: 1-Amanda Hernesman (GR) 224.10

100 butterfly: 1-Marinucci (GR) 1:09.09, 3-B. Hinman 1:21.80, 4-Adriana Dickey (SM) 1:27.70

100 freestyle: 1-Bianka Busching (GR) 1:01.39, 4-Schneider 1:05.72, 5-Engebretson 1:09.87

500 freestyle: 1-Annika Viren (GR) 6:08.55, 2-Veronen 6:36.61, 3-Nelsen 6:43.83, 4-Bounds 6:45.81

200 freestyle relay: 1-Grand Rapids 1:56.54; 4-Staples-Motley (Schneider, Veronen, Nelson, Gerard) 2:03.05; 5-Staples-Motley (Bounds, Dickey, Halverson, Engebretson) 2:12.96

100 backstroke: 1-Veronen 1:12.68, 5-Dickey 1:30.51

100 breaststroke: 1-Kate Bustrom (GR) 1:19.43, 2-Schneider 1:21.60

400 freestyle relay: 1-Grand Rapids 4:25.53; 4-Staples-Motley (H. Hinman, B. Hinman, Dickey, Engebretson) 5:05.94; 5-Staples-Motley (Gonzalez, Cassidy Barthel, Mikayla Williams, Halverson) 5:15.79

Next: Staples-Motley in Section 8-1A True Team meet at Bemidji 2 p.m. Saturday.