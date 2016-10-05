College Volleyball: Raiders reboot in win over Northland

Coming off of their first Northern Division loss of the season on Saturday against Rainy River, the Central Lakes College Raiders were looking to get back on track facing Northland Wednesday.

Facing a Pioneers team that was absent a couple of players, the Raiders rolled easily to a three-set win by scores of 25-15, 25-11, and 25-14 to improve to 8-1 in division play, and to hold on to a share of the division lead with Itasca.

"There was something smooth or not stressful about it and we were consistent," said head coach Jane Peterson of the win. "That was a very good sign after a loss. The setting was a lot better and we have been working on that so hard every day, and I felt like tonight was a really big improvement."

Morgan Melby and Lakyn Anderson each finished with 17 set assists.

Rachel Mathias continued her fabulous season of attacking with 13 kills, and was followed by Kaitlynn Christen with 11. Mathias is one of the top hitters in the nation in attack percentage for CLC, who entered the game ranked seventh in NJCAA Division III.

The serving game was also strong with Sierra Nori and Hannah Peltier each getting two ace serves, and the Raiders collecting seven as a team. They were also helped by a Pioneer team that had trouble with their serve-receive game.

"We served well and they had a hard time getting in rhythm. It was good that we could look good against a team that was struggling," said Peterson.

The Raiders will now hit the road for two division games against Vermilion and Itasca before playing in tournaments in North Dakota and Anoka. They won't play at home for another three weeks.

"There are lots of good opportunities coming up to compete which is what we need," Peterson said. "We aren't so worried about wins and losses but trying to get better each game. Even last weekend when we lost we came away with something that we were able to be better at."

Northland 15 11 14

Central Lakes 25 25 25

Central Lakes statistics

Sierra Nori 2 ace serves

Kahlen Manthey 10 digs

Baylee Grenier 2 set assists

Kaitlynn Christen 11 kills

Hannah Peltier 4 kills, 2 ace serves, 2 digs, 1 block

Morgan Melby 17 set assists, 1 ace serve, 2 digs

Cozette Eastman 1 ace serve, 2 digs

Kayla Larson 5 kills, 1 block

Britta Torgerson 4 kills, 3 set assists, 1 ace serve, 3 digs

Lakyn Anderson 17 set assists, 2 digs

Becca Jensen 2 kills, 1 block

Rachel Mathias 13 kills, 1 block

Division: CLC 8-1. Overall: CLC 12-7. Next: Central Lakes vs. Vermilion at Ely noon Saturday.