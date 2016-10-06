Girls Swimming & Diving: Warriors submerge Otters

FERGUS FALLS—Julia Wallace and Katie Streiff were double winners in individual events for the Brainerd Warriors in a 106-65 Central Lakes Conference win over the Fergus Falls Otters Thursday.

Wallace outswam the field in the 200- and 500-yard freestyle events and Streiff posted the fastest times in the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke.

Madelynn Gibbons won the 50 freestyle and Hannah Tatge topped the podium in the 100 freestyle for the Warriors.

All three Brainerd teams posted the fastest relay times. Julia Wallace, Streiff and Gibbons teamed up with Jamie Wallace for honors in the 200 free relay while Julia Wallace and Tatge joined Isabelle Prozinski and Jacquilyn Rude for the quickest time in the 400 relay. Prozinski, Kylie Lange, Streiff and Jamie Wallace opened the meet with a win in the 200 medley relay.

Brainerd 106, Fergus Falls 65

200 medley relay: 1-Brainerd (Isabelle Prozinski, Kylie Lange, Katie Streiff, Jamie Wallace) 1:58.58; 3-Brainerd (Jenna Host, Gabby VanHorn, Madelynn Gibbons, Madison Lund) 2:06.59

200 freestyle: 1-Julia Wallace (B) 2:10.02, 2-Jacquilyn Rude (B) 2:14.97. 4-Sophie Exsted (B) 2:19.19

200 individual medley: 1-Ella Childs (FF) 2:32.26, 2-Hannah Tatge (B) 2:32.92, 4-Madison Holm (B) 2:41.29

50 freestyle: 1-Gibbons 26.82, 3-Kylie Lange 27.93, 5-Sidney Miller (B) 26.67

Diving: 1-Camryn Appert (FF) 243.56, 2-Cami Harmer (B) 204.70, 3-Kayla Deason (B) 193.00, 4-Emma Korhonen (B) 179.55

100 butterfly: 1-Streiff 1:00.91, 3-VanHorn 1:07.41, 4-Jamie Wallace 1:12.82

100 freestyle: 1-Tatge 59.24, 2-Prozinski 1:00.03, 4-Rude 1:00.76

500 freestyle: 1-Julia Wallace 5:55.82, 2-Lund 6:08.94, 4-Miller 6:21.08

200 freestyle relay: 1-Brainerd (Jamie Wallace, Julia Wallace, Streiff, Gibbons) 1:46.98; 3-Brainerd (Tatge, Rude, Lund, Miller) 1:52.97

100 backstroke: 1-Prozinski 1:06.96, 3-Exsted 1:09.08, 4-Host 1:11.67

100 breaststroke: 1-Streiff 1:16.40, 2-Gibbons 1:16.63, 3-Jamie Wallace 1:21.22

400 freestyle relay: 1-Brainerd (Julia Wallace, Rude, Prozinski, Tatge) 4:04.82; 2-Brainerd (VanHorn, Miller. Lange, Exsted) 4:17.12

Conference: Brd 5-1. Overall: Brd 6-1. Next: Brainerd in Section 8-2A True Team Meet at St. Cloud Tech: Diving 10 a.m., swimming noon Saturday.