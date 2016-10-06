Girls Swimming & Diving: Foote, Flyers defeat Wolves

LITTLE FALLS—Alice Foote won the 50- and 100-yard freestyles for the Little Falls Flyers who defeated the Milaca Wolves 99-84 in a Granite Ridge Conference meet Thursday.

Also winning individual events for the Flyers were Megan Fritz, 200 freestyle; MaKenna Olson, 100 butterfly; Annie Corbett, 500 freestyle; Hannah Jones, 100 breaststroke; and Julia Noyes, diving.

Little Falls posted the fastest times in the 200 medley relay (Foote, Jones, Katie Corbett and Christy Masog) and 400 freestyle relay ( Rachel Pusc, Annie Corbett, Rachel Reller and Foote).

Little Falls 99, Milaca 84

200 medley relay: 1-Little Falls (Alice Foote, Hannah Jones, Katie Corbett, Christy Masog) 2:03.86; 3-Little Falls (Rachel Reller, Savanna Slettom, MaKenna Olson, Rachel Pusc) 2:11.56

200 freestyle: 1-Meghan Fritz (LF) 2:14.54, 2-Annie Corbett (LF) 2:17.43, 3-Pusc 2:19.71

200 individual medley: 1-Chloe Hendrickson (M) 2:28.73, 2-Masog 2:32.93, 3-Sletton 2:38.66, 4-Olson 2:40.85

50 freestyle: 1-Foote 25.78, 4-Rachel Josephson (LF) 26.88, 5-Jones 28.33

Diving: 1-Julia Noyes (LF) 193.30, 3-Emma Gustafson (LF) 159.07, 6-Olivia Nuehring (LF) 124.10

100 butterfly: 1-Olson 1:11.96, 2-Masog 1:13.26, 5-Madison Carper (LF) 1:21.97

100 freestyle: 1-Foote 56.50, 2-Josephson 59.13, 5-Katie Corbett (LF) 1:01.14

500 freestyle: 1-Annie Corbett 6:01.98, 2-Megan Fritz (LF) 6:07.46, 3-Faith Rausch (LF) 6:38.40

200 freestyle relay: 1- 2-Little Falls (Masog, K. Corbett, Jones, Josephson) 1:51.50; 3-Little Falls (Reller, Pusc, Fritz, A. Corbett) 1:56.89

100 backstroke: 1-Hendrickson (M) 1:07.06, 2-Reller 1:10.83, 3-Slettom 1:13.21, 5-Caitlin Gustafson 1:14.99

100 breaststroke: 1-Jones 1:18.51, 3-Katie Corbett 1:22.11, 4-Taylor Flahave (LF) 1:24.75

400 freestyle relay: 1-Little Falls (Pusc, A. Corbett. Reller, Foote) 4:01.96; 2-Little Falls (Josephson, Fritz, Slettom, Olson) 4:09.05

Next: Little Falls in Section 6-1A True Team Meet at Alexandria 9 a.m. Saturday.