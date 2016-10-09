College Football: Raiders clinch division title

ELY—Teddy Sherva's 122 yards and four touchdowns propelled Central Lakes College to a 59-36 victory and an Eastern Division title Saturday at Ely.

With that win, the Raiders clinched home-field advantage for the first two rounds of the state playoffs.

"Crazy game (Saturday) with lots of big plays that created major swings of momentum," said head coach Greg Medeck. "We are glad we came out with the win and particularly impressed with the day that Sherva had."

Sherva got the Raiders started with an 11-yard burst with 13:33 left in the first quarter, and he scored on a one-yard burst to put CLC up 21-7 in the second quarter. He finished off the second quarter with a two-yard run, and then started the third quarter with a 64-yard dash to give CLC a 35-10 lead.

Vermilion quarterback Ornandes Fils-Aime tallied big numbers with 300 passing yards and two rushing touchdowns, but CLC countered with five interceptions.

Raiders quarterback Mike Tveitbakk connected with Daryl Waindim on 10 and nine yard passing scores and Tveitbakk also ran for a score, finishing the day with 293 passing yards and no interceptions.

Next week's regular season finale will also be alumni day with the kickoff at 1:30 p.m. at the Findorff Athletic Complex.

Vermilion 0 10 20 6—36

Central Lakes 14 14 14 17—59

First quarter

CLC - Teddy Sherva 11 run (Antoine Akundu kick) 13:33

CLC - Daryl Waindim 10 pass from Mike Tveitbakk (Akundu kick)

Second quarter

VCC - Ornandes Fils-Aime 5 run (Justin Freyholtz kick) 13:26

CLC - Teddy Sherva 1 run (Akundu kick) 11:01

VCC - Freyholtz 25 field goal

CLC - Sherva 2 run (Akundu kick) :14

Third quarter

CLC - Sherva 64 run (Akundu kick) 11:04

VCC - Fils-Aime 2 run (Darion Buffin reception from Fils-Aime) 6:35

CLC - Tveitbakk 13 run (Akundu kick) 5:16

VCC - 88 kickoff return (conversion failed) 4:55

VCC -Mica Robinson 28 pass from Fils-Aime (conversion failed) 1:53

Fourth quarter

CLC - Akundu 37 field goal

CLC - Waindim 9 pass from Tveitbakk (Akundu kick) 8:05

VCC - Fils-Aime 20 run (conversion failed)

CLC - Kejuon Burton 21 run (Akundu kick) 3:44

Team statistics

Rushes-yards: CLC 39-206, V 22-88

Pass comp-att-int-yds: CLC 28-46-0-293, V 25-52-5-359

Total offense: CLC 499, V 447

Individual leaders

Rushing: CLC- Teddy Sherva 17-122, Greg Lewis 12-59, Kejuon Burton 1-21; V-Ornandes Fils-Aime 14-81, Rodney Webster 1-31

Passing: CLC-Mike Tveitbakk 28-45-0-293, Caleb Glennon 0-1-0-0 ; V-Fils-Aime 18-31-2-300, Ryan Walker 7-21-3-59

Receiving: CLC-Cody Rau 10-105, Teddy Sherva 3-51, Blake Gerads 4-45, Lewis 4-41, Daryl Waindim 3-27, Matt Soldner 1-17, Mustaful Strong 3-7 ; V-Webster 2-83, Tevn Suddeth 4-55, Peter St. Fleur 5-52, Mica Robinson 2-43

Div: CLC 5-0. Overall: CLC 7-0. Next: Northland at CLC 1:30 pm Saturday.