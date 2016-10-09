Girls Swimming & Diving: Warriors swim to third

ST. CLOUD—Katie Streiff won the 100-yard butterfly by two and half seconds for the Brainerd Warriors, who placed third in Saturday's Section 8-2A True Team meet

Julia Wallace finished second in the 200 individual medley and third in the backstroke. Cami Harmer dove to a third-place finish.

Also finishing third was Brainerd's 200 medley relay of Julia Wallace, Kylie Lange, Streiff and Jamie Wallace and the 400 free relay of Jamie Wallace, Julia Wallace, Madelynn Gibbons and Streiff.

Team scores: 1-St. Michael-Albertville 1178.5, 2-Maple Grove 1170.5, 3-Brainerd 904, 4-Rogers 803, 5-Buffalo 785, 6-St. Cloud Tech 720, 7-Elk River 512

200 medley relay: 1-St. Michael-Albertville 1:52.03, 3-Brainerd (Julia Wallace, Kylie Lange, Katie Streiff, Jamie Wallace) 1:55.79; 11-Brainerd (Sophie Exsted, Gabby Van Horn, Tara Skinner, Isabelle Prozinski) 2:06.24

200 freestyle: 1-Emma Lezer (SMA) 1:59.40, 9-Madelynn Gibbons (Brd) 2:10.90, 11-Hannah Tage (Brd) 2:13.83, 14-Madison Lund (Brd) 2:17.44, 19-Sidney Miller (Brd) 2:19.76

200 individual medley: 1-Kelsey Kocon (SMA) 2:21.32, 2-Julia Wallace 2:24.10, 8-Van Horn 2:29.31, 14-Exsted 2:35.10, 23-Megan Wilhelm )Brd) 2:50.72

50 freestyle: 1-Beth Kelzer (Rog) 25.09, 7-Streiff 26.42, 14-Jamie Wallace 27.08, 18-Lange 27.67, 20-Jacquilyn Rude (Brd) 27.93

Diving: 1-Alex Zeiss 439.35, 3-Cami Harmer (Brd) 330.20, 8-Anna Herath (Brd) 300.80. 10-Emma Korhonen (Brd) 291.35, 17-Kayla Deason (Brd) 245..35

100 butterfly: 1-Streiff 1:00.88, 12-Tarin Skinner (Brd) 1:11.63, 18-Libby Zemke (Brd) 1:16.03, 19-Madison Holm (Brd) 1:17.62

100 freestyle: 1-Kelzer (Rog) 54.78, 9-Gibbons 58.70, 11-Jamie Wallace 1:00.29, 16-Prozinski 1:01.69, 17-Rude 1:02.02

500 freestyle: 1-Rose Gallagher (MG) 5:23.45, 9-Tatge 6:01.56, 13-Madison Lund (Brd) 6:09.90, 14-Jenna Host 6:13.18, 18-Miller 6:24.39

200 freestyle relay: 1-St. Michael-Albertville 1:44.25; 7-Brainerd (Lange, Tatge, Rude, Gibbons) 1:50.18; 14-Brainerd (Lund, Holm, Wilhelm, Miller) 1:57.51

100 backstroke: 1-Amber Secrist (Rog) 1:00.81, 3-Julia Wallace 1:03.63, 9-Prozinski 1:09.16, 13-Exsted 1:10.26, 17-Host 1:12.53

100 breaststroke: 1-Emma Lezer (SMA) 1:06.78, 5-Lange 1:15.05, 10-VanHOrn 1:17.79, 15-Holm 1:22.99, 24-Wilhelm 1:28.61

400 freestyle relay: 1-St. Michael-Albertville 3:46.68, 3-Brainerd (Jamie Wallace, Julia Wallace, Gibbons, Streif) 3:53.29; 8-Brainerd (Rude, Prozinski, Tatge, VanHorn) 4:04.47

Next: Brainerd at Melrose 6 p.m. Thursday.