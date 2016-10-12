College Football: Raiders Sherva, Akundu players of week

Central Lakes College Raiders Teddy Sherva and Antoine Akundu are the MCAC Eastern Division players of the week ending Oct. 8.

Sherva is the offensive player of the week. The sophomore from Anoka accumulated 198 total yards as CLC, now ranked 10th in the NCAA, improved to 7-0. Sherva had 122 yards rushing on 17 carries (7.2 average) with four TDs. He also hauled in three passes for 51 yards (17.0 average) and returned a kick for 25 yards.

Akundu is the special teams player of the week. The freshman from Litchfield was 8-for-8 on extra-point kicks and nailed a 37-yard field goal as the 7-0 Raiders topped Vermilion 59-36. Akundu has made 41 of 43 PAT kicks this season.

The Raiders, who are ranked No. 1 in the MCAC, end the regular season at home at 1:30 p.m. Saturday against Northland.