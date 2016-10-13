Girls Swimming & Diving: Foote, Flyers sink Crusaders

The Flyers' Rachel Reller won the 100 backstroke and was a member of a winning relay.

Little Falls 98, Cathedral 86

200 medley relay: 1-Little Falls (Alice Foote, Hannah Jones, Katie Corbett, Rachel Josephson) 2:03.91; 3-Little Falls (Rachel Reller, Christy Masog, MaKenna Olson, Corinna Brose) 2:15.67

200 freestyle: 1-Morgan Gerhardt (C) 2:11.66, 3-Annie Corbett (LF) 2:16.12, 4-Rachel Pusc (LF) 2:16.56, 6-Maddie Carper (LF) 2:25.33

200 individual medley: 1-Masog 2:34.50, 4-Savanna Slettom 2:42.16, 5-Lindy Welinski 2:55.03

50 freestyle: 1-Foote 25.99, 2-Josephson 26.43, 3-Katie Corbett 28.50

Diving: 1-Julia Noyes (LF) 185.05, 2-Emma Gustafson (LF) 166.45

100 butterfly: 1-Mallory Howe 1:11.68, 2-Olson 1:12.38, 3-Katie Corbett 1:12.62, 5-Masog 1:13.68

100 freestyle: 1-Foote 56.69, 2-Josephson 59.61, 3-Pusc 1:01.30

500 freestyle: 1-Gerhardt 5:40.44, 3-Annie Corbett 6:09.65, 5-Carper 6:30.24, 6-Faith Rausch 6:32.26

200 freestyle relay: 1-Cathedral 1:52.82, 2-Little Falls (Caitlin Gustafson, Annie Corbett, Pusc, Masog) 1:53.06; 3-Little Falls (Slettom, Olson, Jones, Fritz) 1:58.34

100 backstroke: 1-Reller 1:11.22, 2-Slettom 1:13.87, 3-Gustafson 1:15.36

100 breaststroke: 1-Jones 1:18.07, 5-Taylor Flahave (LF) 1:24.75, 6-Brose 1:28.70

400 freestyle relay: 1-Little Falls (Fritz Slettom, Josephson, Reller) 4:04.98; 2-Little Falls (Pusc, Annie Corbett, Katie Corbett, Foote) 4:12.30

Detroit Lakes 130,

Staples-Motley 48

STAPLES—Emily Veronen and Lili Schneider posted the only wins for the Staples-Motley Cardinals in a 130-48 loss to the Detroit Lakes Lakers in Thursday's Mid-State Conference meet.

Veronen touched the wall first in the 200-yard individual medley and placed third in the 100 backstroke.

Schneider had the fastest time in the 100 breaststroke and was third in the 200 freestyle.

Emma Gerard finished second in the 50 freestyle and Joelle Bounds was third in the 50 and 500 freestyles.

Detroit Lakes 130, Staples-Motley 48

200 medley relay: 1-Detroit Lakes 2:02.37; 4-Staples-Motley (Emily Veronen, Lili Schneider, Autumn Nelsen, Emma Gerard) 2:12.02; 5-Staples-Motley (Evelyn Gonzalez, Brianna Hinman, Adriana Dickey, Aleeah Halverson) 2:40.47

200 freestyle: 1-Ella Henderson (DL) 2:15.27, 3-Schneider 2:23.92, 5-Hannah Hinman (SM) 2:40.70, 6-Halverson 2:46.95

200 individual medley: 1-Veronen 2:41.76, 4-Nelsen 2:51.80, 5-Brianna Hinman 2:56.22

50 freestyle: 1-Kaitlyn Peterson (DL) 29.04, 2-Gerard 29.48, 3-Joelle Bounds (SM) 3-.63, 5-Jaden Engebretson (SM) 31.51

100 butterfly: 1-Sydney Gulon (DL) 1:01.05, 4-Brianna Hinman 1:15.25

100 freestyle: 1-Jennifer Tracy (DL) 57.45, 4-Gerard 1:06.85, 5-Engebretson 1:08.00

500 freestyle: 1-Clara Livermore (DL) 6:20.60, 3-Bounds 6:35.90, 4-Nelsen 6:45.95

200 freestyle relay: 1-Detroit Lakes 1:52.52; 4-Staples-Motley (Veronen, Schneider, Gerard, Nelsen) 2:00.94; 5-Staples-Motley (Engebretson, Halverson, Bounds, Hannah Hinman) 2:09.02

100 backstroke: 1-Jennifer Tracy (DL) 1:04.75, 3-Veronen 1:11.05, 5-Hannah Hinman 1:25.28

100 breaststroke: 1-Schneider 1:19.10

400 freestyle relay: 1-Detroit Lakes 4:24.79; 4-Staples-Motley (Brianna Hinman, Dickey, Bounds, Engebretson) 4:50.94

Next: Staples-Motley hosts Holdingford 5 p.m. Tuesday.