Women's College Hockey: Potomak's game-winner in overtime gives Gophers series sweep
MINNEAPOLIS—Sarah Potomak scored the game-winner with 1:03 remaining in overtime to secure a 3-2 win and a series sweep for the No. 3 Minnesota Golden Gopher women's hockey team over No. 4 Minnesota Duluth at Ridder Arena Saturday.
Minnesota (5-1-0, 3-1-0 WCHA) received goals from Cara Piazza and Kelly Pannek during regulation before Potomak scored her team-leading fourth goal of the year to seal the win in extra time. Sidney Peters made 15 saves as the Gophers outshot the Bulldogs, 45-17.
Goaltender Maddie Rooney led UMD with 42 saves, and Lara Stalder scored both goals for Minnesota Duluth (3-1-1, 2-1-0 WCHA).
Up next for the Gophers is a trip to Columbus, Ohio, for a series with Ohio State under the direction of Minnesota alumna and former Gopher assistant coach Nadine Muzerall. Game time is 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, and 2 p.m. Oct. 22.
-- gophersports.com