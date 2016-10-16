Minnesota (5-1-0, 3-1-0 WCHA) received goals from Cara Piazza and Kelly Pannek during regulation before Potomak scored her team-leading fourth goal of the year to seal the win in extra time. Sidney Peters made 15 saves as the Gophers outshot the Bulldogs, 45-17.

Goaltender Maddie Rooney led UMD with 42 saves, and Lara Stalder scored both goals for Minnesota Duluth (3-1-1, 2-1-0 WCHA).

Up next for the Gophers is a trip to Columbus, Ohio, for a series with Ohio State under the direction of Minnesota alumna and former Gopher assistant coach Nadine Muzerall. Game time is 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, and 2 p.m. Oct. 22.

-- gophersports.com