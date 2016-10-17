College Football: Raiders finish regular season unbeaten

CLC, ranked 10th in the NJCAA poll, had already clinched the division title and home-field advantage through the quarterfinals and semifinals. Northland also had its playoff spot secured before the start of the game.

The Pioneers could only manage 58 yards rushing, and 159 total yards for the game, while turning the ball over six times.

Quarterback Mike Tveitbakk led the Raiders' offense with 206 passing yards, a rushing touchdown, and two scoring throws against a defense that was ranked second in the Western Division.

Wide receiver Cody Rau, and head coach Greg Medeck reflected on the 8-0 regular-season record accomplishment.

"A lot of of hard work went into it starting with our returning guys this off-season, " said Rau. "Today the defense played really well and kept us in it the entire game. The offense started slow but that can happen this time of year.

"I am proud of the sophomores, and also the freshman as it was a great learning experience for them."

Medeck said this team has matured into champions.

"Each day is a new opportunity to get better and I have witnessed that and have a greater appreciation for these guys individually and collectively as the season has progressed," he said. "I am proud of the way we played today, especially in the second half, and I am looking forward to where we can take things from here."

Entering the season, the Raiders' offense returned a number of players on defense, while it was a greater time of transition for the offense with a new quarterback and Medeck taking over the offensive coordinator duties. There was a period of adjustment for both sides in the early part of the year, but going into the final week of the regular season, CLC claimed the top spot in offense and defense in the Eastern Division.

"Both units have jelled and we have seen good growth," said Medeck. "We knew the pieces were there defensively because there was a lot of leadership and returning players.

"Offensively we had a lot of new pieces that we had to lean on to be productive but the good thing was that we got to diversify our offense and show that it doesn't run through just one person. I think we have seen good consistency which is what we want to see."

The offense showed that Saturday. While the Raiders had less total yardage than other games this season, they had five different players run the ball and eight different players catch it while playing turnover-free football.

Tveitbakk connected with Mustaful Strong in the second quarter on a 15-yard pass to put the Raiders on the scoreboard. Tveitbakk also scored on a 17-yard third-quarter run and found Tristan Waters on a 28-yard throw to finish off the scoring.

"Coach Medeck made a point about it before the game about how we have progressed since the start of Week Two," said Rau. "With the changes in the off-season, we did start slow but we have picked it up, and are getting more confidence as the season goes on."

The defense was stifling as the Pioneers gained just 58 rushing yards, and quarterback Peyton Kendrick threw four interceptions, including a third-quarter pass that was picked off by the Raiders' Tykeise Johnson and returned 10 yards for a score. CLC also stopped the Pioneers on downs in CLC territory twice, and recovered two fumbles.

Penalties were one trouble spot for the Raiders as they were flagged 13 times for 149 yards.

With the regular season finished, CLC moves on to host Vermilion next week in the quarterfinal round of the MCAC state playoffs. The teams met just two weeks ago with CLC winning 59-36.

"We did just play each other so there is some familiarity there," said Medeck. "Our offense had a productive day when we played them and not so much from our defense. I know our defense will be challenged to have a better performance Saturday, and our offense has to work to not be complacent."

Northland 0 0 6 0—6

Central Lakes 0 7 13 10—30

Second quarter

CLC - Mustaful Strong 15 pass from Mike Tveitbakk (Antoine Akundu kick) 14:04

Third quarter

CLC - Tykeise Johnson 10 interception return (Akundu kick) 6:25

NL - Christian Vinson 38 pass from Peyton Kendrick (kick failed) 2:06

CLC - Tveitbakk 17 run (kick failed) :00

Fourth quarter

CLC - Akundu 32 field goal 11:47

CLC - Tristan Waters 28 pass from Tveitbakk (Akundu kick) 9:41

Team statistics

Rushes-yards: CLC 33-86, N 37-58

Pass comp-att-int-yds: CLC 23-37-0-206, N 13-30-4-159

Total offense: CLC 292, N 217

Individual leaders

Rushing: CLC- Greg Lewis 8-33, Kejuon Burton 9-33, Teddy Sherva 8-23; N- Dez Henderson 8-33

Passing: CLC- Mike Tveitbakk 23-37-0-206; N- Peyton Kendrick 13-30-4-159

Receiving: CLC- Daryl Waindim 3-52, Cody Rau 7-41, Mustaful Strong 3-32, Tristan Waters 1-28, Blake Gerads 3-21, Chase Fleischauer 4-19, Yanek Dinga 1-7, Sherva 1-6; N-Darius Brown 5-68, Christian Vinson 3-50.

Div: CLC 5-0. Overall: CLC 8-0. Next: East No. 4 Vermilion at East No. 1 Central Lakes in quarterfinals of MCAC state tournament 1:30 p.m.

Week 8 Scores

Central Lakes 30, Northland 6

NDSCS 31, Itasca 25

Fond du Lac 6, Minnesota West 3

Dakota College 28, Mesabi Range 21

Rochester 35, Ridgewater 26

MN State FF 51, Vermilion 40

MCAC Standings

East Division

Central Lakes 12 points, Rochester 9, Itasca 8, Vermilion 4

West Division

NDSCS 11 points, Ridgewater 9, Northland 8, Dakota College 6

MCAC State Quarterfinal Playoff Matchups

Saturday, Oct. 22

East No. 4 Vermilion at East No. 1 Central Lakes

East No. 3 Itasca at East No. 2 Rochester

West No. 3 Northland at West No. 2 Ridgewater

West No. 4 Dakota College at West No. 1 NDSCS