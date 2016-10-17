Mathias, a 6-foot-1 sophomore from Heron Lake, was the hitter of the week for the fourth time this season. She had a big week hitting for the seventh-ranked Raiders (16-9, 10-1 North) as she recorded 91 kills (3.67) and a .441 attack percentage. Mathias has 348 kills this season, tops in the MCAC, and added 18 blocks (.86) to her stat line.

Torgerson, a 5-10 sophomore from Henning, put up strong numbers in her all-around play last week. She had 42 kills (2.0) with a .360 attack percentage, 54 digs (2.57), 14 assists (.67), 11 aces (.52) and five blocks (.24).