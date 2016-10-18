Girls Swimming & Diving: Foote, Flyers top Ogilvie-Mora

Foote won the 50- and 100-yard freestyles and led off the 200 medley relay joining Hannah Jones, Katie Corbett and Rachel Josephson.

Julia Noyes topped the podium in diving. Meghan Fritz was first in the 200 free. Christy Masog outswam the field in the 200 individual medley and Katie Corbett paced the field in the 100 butterfly.

Masog and Katie Corbett teamed up with Jones and Rachel Pusc to win the 200 free relay.

Little Falls 101, Ogilvie-Mora 78

200 medley relay: 1-Little Falls (Alice Foote, Hannah Jones, Katie Corbett, Rachel Josephson) 1:59.55; 3-Little Falls (Rachel Reller, Taylor Flahave, MaKenna Olson, Rachel Pusc) 2:11.24

200 freestyle: 1-Meghan Fritz (LF) 2:14.99, 2-Annie Corbett (LF) 2:16.39, 3-Pusch 2:17.62

200 individual medley: 1-Christy Masog (LF) 2:32.93, 3-Savanna Slettom (LF) 2:38.66, 4-Olson (LF) 2:40.85

50 freestyle: 1-Foote 25.64, 2-Josephson 27.02, 3-Katie Corbett 28.34

Diving: 1-Julia Noyes (LF) 227.00, 2-Emma Gustafson (LF) 169.95, 3-Olivia Nuehring (LF) 148.25

100 butterfly: 1-Katie Corbett 1:09.42, 3-Masog 1:11.01, 4-Olson-1:12.15

100 freestyle: 1-Foote 55.86, 2-Rachel Josephson 58.93, 3-Pusc 1:00.10

500 freestyle: 1-Jenna Williams (OM) 5:51.82, 2-Annie Corbett 6:06.63, 4-Fritz 6:29.31, 5-Maddie Carper (LF) 6:37.15

200 freestyle relay: 1-Little Falls (Jones, K. Corbett, Pusc, Masog) 1:52.84; 3-Little Falls (Reller, Olson, Fritz, A. Corbett) 1:57.84

100 backstroke: 1-Williams (OM) 1:04.97, 2-Reller 1:10.32, 5-Slettom 1:12.46, 6-Caitlin Gustafson 1:14.24

100 breaststroke: 1-Kallee Swenson (OM) 1:17.02, 2-Jones 1:18.38, 3-Flahave 1:24.36, 4-Corinna Brose (LF) 1:28.20

400 freestyle relay: 1-Ogilvie-Mora 3:42.12, 2-Little Falls (Foote, A. Corbett, Slettom, Masog) 4:04.88; 4-Little Falls (Fritz, Gustfson, Reller, Josephson) 4:10.62

Next: Little Falls at Granite Ridge Conference Meet, Becker, diving 10 a.m., swimming 1 p.m., Oct. 29.

Holdingford 123,

Staples-Motley 59

STAPLES—Lili Schneider won the 100-yard breaststroke and was second in the 100 freestyle for the Staples-Motley Cardinals in a 123-59 non-conference loss to the Holdingford Huskers Tuesday.

Also posting second-place finishes for the Cards were Brianna Hinman in the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly, Joelle Bounds in the 500 freestyle and Emily Veronen in the 100 backstroke.

200 medley relay: 1-Holdingford 2:10.93, 2-Staples-Motley (Emily Veronen, Lili Schneider, Autumn Nelsen, Emma Gerard) 2:15.61; 5-Staples-Motley (Evelyn Gonzalez, Brianna Hinman, Hannah Hinman, Joelle Bounds) 2:41.39

200 freestyle: 1-Brooke Catton (H) 2:17.23, 3-Veronen 2:25.53

200 individual medley: 1-Tess Schwinghammer (H) 2:33.67, 2-B. Hinman 2:53.64, 3-Nelsen 2:55.27

50 freestyle: 1-Taylor Popp (H) 29.23, 3-Gerard 30.34, 4-Bounds 30.51, 5-Jaden Engebretson (SM) 32.20

100 butterfly: 1- Amelia Kahlhamer (H) 1:13.01, 2-B. Hinman 1:18.09, 5-H. Hinman 1:26.19, 6-Adrianna Dickey (SM) 1:29.98

100 freestyle: 1-Popp (H) 1:03.73, 2-Schneider 1:04.01, 4-Engebretson 1:07.37, 6-Gerard 1:12.48

500 freestyle: 1-Catton (H) 6:12.30 , 2-Bounds 6:35.55, 3-Nelsen 6:43.60

200 freestyle relay: 1-Holdingford 1:556.11; 2-Staples-Motley (Schneider, Veronen, Nelsen, Gerard) 2:01.72; 4-Staples-Motley (Aleeah Halverson, Gonzalez, H. Hinman, Dickey) 2:16.93

100 backstroke: 1-Schwinghammer (H) 1:08.13, 2-Veronen 1:13.48, 4-H. Hinman 1:25.32, 6-Gonzalez 1:39.73

100 breaststroke: 1-Schneider 1:21.27, 5-Halverson 1:37.58

400 freestyle relay: 1-Holdingford 4:44.47, 2-Staples-Motley (Dickey, Bounds, B. Hinman, Engebretson) 4:49.11

Next: Staples-Motley at Mid-State Conference Meet, Park Rapids, diving 3:30 p.m., swimming 6 p.m. Oct. 28.