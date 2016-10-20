College Volleyball: Raiders' Mathias national player of week

Mathias averaged 4.33 kills per set with a .441 hitting percentage during the week.

For the season, she's averaging 4.33 kills per set with a hitting percentage of .431, 0.43 digs per set and 0.86 digs per set.

Mathias has been the MCAC Northern Division player of the week four times this fall. She leads the division in kills per set (348 in 88 matches, 3.95 average), ranks third in attack percentage and fourth in blocks per set.

CLC, ranked seventh in Division III, ends the regular season with home matches at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 28 against Rainy River and noon Oct. 29 against Hibbing.