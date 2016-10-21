Lakyn Anderson tipped 45 set assists and Kahlen Manthey scooped 41 digs.

"We played really well in the Ridgewater game against a really good team," said head coach Jane Peterson. "We just need to learn how to finish. We have played a lot of volleyball in the last eight days so the next few days are important getting rest."

The Raiders will close out the regular season with two home division games next weekend. The game Friday night will be against co-division leader Rainy River. With wins in both games next weekend, CLC will be the host site for the region tournament.

Fergus Falls 14 25 25 13 15

Central Lakes 25 20 15 25 8

Ridgewater 25 23 19 25 15

Central Lakes 22 25 25 21 10

Central Lakes statistics (2 matches)

Sierra Nori 3 ace serves, 24 digs

Kahlen Manthey 1 ace serve, 41 digs

Kaitlynn Christen 22 kills, 5 digs, 3 blocks

Hannah Peltier 16 kills, 2 ace serves, 14 digs, 1 block

Morgan Melby 37 set assists, 10 digs

Kayla Larson 6 kills, 3 digs, 4 blocks

Britta Torgerson 16 kills, 4 set assists, 2 ace serves, 25 digs, 3 blocks

Lakyn Anderson 45 set assists, 1 ace serve, 16 digs

Becca Jensen 12 kills, 2 digs, 5 blocks

Rachel Mathias 36 kills, 1 set assist, 5 digs, 11 blocks

Overall: CLC 17-11. Next: Rainy River at Central Lakes 6:30 p.m. Oct. 28.