College Volleyball: Fergus Falls, Ridgewater overcome Raiders
ANOKA—The Central Lakes College Raiders, ranked seventh in the latest NJCAA Division III poll, received 36 kills and 11 blocks from Rachel Mathias in two hard-fought, five-set losses to Fergus Falls and Ridgewater at Anoka-Ramsey Thursday.
Lakyn Anderson tipped 45 set assists and Kahlen Manthey scooped 41 digs.
"We played really well in the Ridgewater game against a really good team," said head coach Jane Peterson. "We just need to learn how to finish. We have played a lot of volleyball in the last eight days so the next few days are important getting rest."
The Raiders will close out the regular season with two home division games next weekend. The game Friday night will be against co-division leader Rainy River. With wins in both games next weekend, CLC will be the host site for the region tournament.
Fergus Falls 14 25 25 13 15
Central Lakes 25 20 15 25 8
Ridgewater 25 23 19 25 15
Central Lakes 22 25 25 21 10
Central Lakes statistics (2 matches)
Sierra Nori 3 ace serves, 24 digs
Kahlen Manthey 1 ace serve, 41 digs
Kaitlynn Christen 22 kills, 5 digs, 3 blocks
Hannah Peltier 16 kills, 2 ace serves, 14 digs, 1 block
Morgan Melby 37 set assists, 10 digs
Kayla Larson 6 kills, 3 digs, 4 blocks
Britta Torgerson 16 kills, 4 set assists, 2 ace serves, 25 digs, 3 blocks
Lakyn Anderson 45 set assists, 1 ace serve, 16 digs
Becca Jensen 12 kills, 2 digs, 5 blocks
Rachel Mathias 36 kills, 1 set assist, 5 digs, 11 blocks
Overall: CLC 17-11. Next: Rainy River at Central Lakes 6:30 p.m. Oct. 28.