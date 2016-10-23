College Football: Raiders rush past Vermilion

Teddy Sherva rushed 26 times for 156 yards and Greg Lewis rushed 10 times for 75 yards and a touchdown as the Raiders rushed for 320 total yards. Mike Tveitbakk also completed 16 passes for 170 yards and three scoring throws.

With the Raiders nursing a two point lead in the first half, the Ironmen drove deep into CLC territory when Glennon stepped in front of a Denzell Adams pass for his third interception and preserved the Raiders 14-12 halftime lead.

The offense then responded in the second half by outscoring Vermilion 29-6.

"The one right before half was a big momentum builder," Glennon said of his interception. "Vermilion was getting the momentum and our offense was struggling a bit so we needed that and then in the third quarter being able to give the ball back to our offense so they could punch it in, that gave us a better feeling."

CLC earns a spot in Saturday's semifinal against Western Division No. 2 seed Ridgewater at Findorff Field with a trip to the championship game on the line.

"Caleb is a very savvy football player and knows where he is supposed to be," said CLC head coach Greg Medeck. "We got a good rush on what might be one of the best athletes that I have seen in Denzell Adams. He is a special player and we did a really good job with our lineman of rushing him and that created those errant passes that Caleb was able to take away so that is pretty special."

Adams scored two rushing touchdowns Saturday, but CLC's defense held him to just 52 yards on 12 carries.

"Their offense runs a lot of spread offense and five wide and they send guys deep and let their quarterback (Adams), who is an amazing athlete, create space for a while. I thought our defense played really well as a whole," said Glennon.

The Ironmen got on the board first with a 34-yard kick from Justin Freyholtz to give them a 3-0 lead. CLC responded with a one-yard plunge from Collis Barber to take a 7-3 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Freyholtz was good with a 28-yard kick for a 7-6 score. Tveitbakk and the offense responded with a 38-yard pass to Mustaful Strong to build a 14-6 edge. Adams then scored his first touchdown to make it 14-12 CLC at the half.

"We did a lot of things in the first half that were designed to try and attack Vermilion and we got away from what we do well, which is run the ball with physicality and we got back to that in the second half," said Medeck. "I am really proud of how we extended drives in the second half."

Tveitbakk scored on 10-yard run to extend CLC's lead to 21-12.

Tveitbakk passed to Yanek Dinga to give CLC a 28-12 lead. Adams then got his second touchdown on a 3-yard run..

Lewis then ran the ball in from a yard out, after dashing for 66 yards on a run earlier in the drive and CLC led 36-18. The Raiders would get one last score on a pass from Tveitbakk to Tristan Waters with less than two minutes left.

"We saw inspired play out of Vermilion in the first and at half-time I challenged the guys to be more inspired," said Medeck. "There are three aspects that win football games in our conference. There is a lot of skill, but then there is discipline and being able to execute and then there is passion and I felt like we lost those battles in the first half, but we turned the tables in the second half."

The top-ranked Raiders defeated Ridgewater 21-12 in early September.

"Ridgewater has a good defense, which gives us some challenges that I am concerned about," said Medeck. "We will have to play really well. I thought when we played them in the regular season our defense responded well and we will need that performance and need to see our offense improve in the first half."

Vermilion 3 9 0 6—18

Central Lakes 7 7 7 22—43

First Quarter

V — Justin Freyholtz 34 kick 12:30

C — Collis Barber 1 run (Antoine Akundu kick) 7:11

Second Quarter

V — Freyholtz 28 kick 14:52

C — Mustaful Strong 38 pass from Mike Tveitbakk (Akundu kick) 5:51

V — Denzell Adams 3 run (conversion failed) 2:27

Third Quarter

C — Tveitbakk 9 run (Akundu kick) :42

Fourth quarter

C — Yannick Dinga 3 pass from Tveitbakk (Akundu kick) 12:00

V — Adams 3 run (conversion failed) 8:51

C — Greg Lewis 1 run (Matt Soldner run) 7:04

C — Tristan Waters 9 pass from Tveitbakk (Akundu kick) 1:43

Team statistics

Rushes-yards: CLC 49-320, V 27-213

Pass comp-att-int-yds: CLC 16-33-2-170, V 21-48-4-244

Total offense: CLC 490, V 457

Individual leaders

Rushing: CLC-Teddy Sherva 26-156, Greg Lewis 10-75, Collis Barber 3-16, Cody Rau 2-66, Mike Tveitbakk 7-4, Chidozie Mbah 1-3; V-Denzell Adams 12-52

Passing: CLC-Tveitbakk 16-33-2-170; V-Ryan Walker 11-29-1-96, Adams 9-18-3-124

Receiving: CLC-Rau 4-48, Mustaful Strong 3-66, Tristan Waters 2-28, Sherva 1-42, Blake Gerads 1-5, Yannick Dinga 2-15, Daryl Waindim 1-1, Matt Soldner 1-21, Lewis 1-10 ;V-Peter St. Fleur 5-72

Overall: CLC 9-0. Next: No. 2 Ridgewater at No. 1 CLC in MCAC state semifinal 1:30 p.m. Saturday.