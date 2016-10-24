College Football: Dragons retain The Paddle

The Brainerd High School graduate added three solo tackles and one assisted tackle. In eight games this season, Reuer has 31 solos and 11 assisted to rank fourth on the team in total tackles.

MSUM is 4-4 overall and 2-2 in the NSIC North Division. The Dragons return home to face Minot State at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Scheels Field at Nemzek Stadium.

Concordia 43, Augsburg 13

MINNEAPOLIS—Conor Gessell of Baxter ran for a 5-yard touchdown as the Concordia College Cobbers defeated Augsburg 43-13 in MIAC action Saturday.

Gessell finished with eight carries for 41 yards. In seven games this season, Gessell has 20 attempts for 88 yards (4.4 average) and one TD.

Senior Jon Asprey of Brainerd starts at left guard for the Cobbers who have won two straight and five of their last six. Concordia improved to 5-2 overall, 4-1 in conference play.

The Cobbers host Carleton (1-7 overall, 1-6 MIAC) at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.