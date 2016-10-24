Men's College Hockey: Pohlkamp scores twice in BGSU victory

Pohlkamp, a senior from Baxter, earned his third career two-goal game and finished with four shots on net. His second goal was assisted by Mitch McLain, also of Baxter.

Saturday, the Falcons (0-5-1 overall, 0-2-0 WCHA) fell to No. 19 Ohio State 6-1.

The Falcons continue non-conference play on the road facing in-state foe Miami Friday, Oct. 28, and Saturday, Oct. 29, at Oxford, Ohio.