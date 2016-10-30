Streiff was on the winning 200 free relay with Hannah Tatge, Jamie Wallace and Madelynn Gibbons. Streiff also won the 50 free and 100 butterfly.

All-conference selections were the top three in individual races and the top two in relays. Honorable mention went to places 4-6 in individual events and places 3-4 in relays.

All-conference honorable mention went to Gibbons in the 200 free, Julia Wallace in the 200 IM and 100 backstroke, Cami Harmer in diving and Kylie Lange in the 100 breastroke.

Brainerd's 200 medley relay initially won but was disqualified for an illegal exchange.

Final meet scores: 1-Sartell‑St. Stephen 637, 2-Brainerd 334, 3-St. Cloud Tech 296, 4-Sauk Rapids‑Rice 261, 5-Willmar 222.5, 6-Rocori 210.5, 7-Alexandria 196, 8-Fergus Falls 104, 9-St. Cloud Apollo 64

Final CLC standings: 1-Sartell 32, 2-Brainerd 28, 3-Tech 24, 4-Sauk Rapids 18, 5-Willmar 16, 6-(tie) Alexandria & Rocori 11, 8-Fergus Falls 4, 9-Apollo 0

Individual CLC meet results

200 medley relay: 1-Sartell 1:54.91, 11-Brainerd (Sophie Exsted, Gabby VanHorn, Tarin Skinner, Isabelle Prozinski) 2:06.21; DNP-Brainerd (Jenna Host, Madison Holm, Libby Zemke, Megan Wilhelm); Brainerd (Julia Wallace, Kylie Lange, Katie Streiff, Jamie Wallace) DQ

200 freestyle: 1-Isabelle Schneider (R) 2:04.56; 5-Madelynn Gibbons (B) 2:08.97; 11-Hannah Tatge (B) 2:12.11; 16-Jacquilyn Rude (B) 2:16.26; 18-Madison Lund (B) 2:17.97

200 individual medley: 1-Anna Ellis (S) 2:15.10; 6-Ju. Wallace (B) 2:23.00; 9-VanHorn (B) 2:28.24; 10-Exsted (B) 2:33.10; Wilhelm (B) 2:46.28

50 freestyle: 1-Streiff (B) 25.96; 12-Ja. Wallace (B) 27.23; 20-Lange (B) 27.90; 21-Sidney Miller (B) 28.08

Diving: 1-Clair Boschee (S) 450.50; 5-Cami Harmer (B) 352.35; 8-Anna Herath (B) 327.85; 9-Emma Korhonen (B) 324.75

100 butterfly: 1-Streiff (B) 1:00.01; 9-Skinner (B) 1:09.94; 18-Zemke (B) 1:15.43; 19-Holm (B) 1:16.61

100 freestyle: 1-Anna Lucas (SR) 55.73; 8-Gibbons (B) 59.09; 11-Ja. Wallace (B) 1:00.21; 15-Rude (B) 1:00.92; 20-Prozinski (B) 1:01.61

500 freestyle: 1-Kristin Martens (S) 5:34.15; 9-Tatge (B) 5:56.50; 10-Host (B) 5:58.36; 12-Lund (B) 6:10.93; 15-Miller (B) 6:18.29

200 freestyle relay: 1-Brainerd (Streiff, Ja. Wallace, Tatge, Gibbons) 1:44.70; 11-Brainerd (Lund, Rude, Miller, Lange) 1:53.33

100 backstroke: 1-Ellis (S) 59.58; 4-Ju. Wallace (B) 1:04.08; 10-Prozinski (B) 1:07.63; 11-Exsted (B) 1:08.67; 18-Host (B) 1:11.91;

100 breaststroke: 1-Darah Coleman (S) 1:12.02; 6-Lange (B) 1:13.89; 8-VanHorn (B) 1:16.63; 15-Holm (B) 1:21.21; 23-Wilhelm (B) 1:25.20

400 freestyle relay: 1-Sartell 3:46.40; 7-Brainerd (Ju. Wallace, Rude, Tatge, Gibbons) 3:59.38; 11-Brainerd (Miller, Host, VanHorn, Prozinski) 4:11.59; DNP-Brainerd (Lund, Skinner, Zemke, Exsted)

Next: Brainerd in Section 8-2A meet Nov 11-12 at St. Cloud Tech.