Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    College Volleyball: Mathias, Raiders finish regular season with win

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 9:29 p.m.
    Rachel Mathias

    Rachel Mathias' 17 kills and six blocks led the Central Lakes College Raiders to a 3-1 win over Hibbing Community College in a Northern Division match and the final match of the regular season for CLC.

    The Raiders entered the weekend ranked seventh in the NJCAA Division III poll. In addition, they had defeated the Cardinals 3-1 Sept. 30.

    Kaitlynn Christen and Britta Torgerson each collected 12 kills while Lakyn Anderson tipped 23 set assists for the Raiders. Kahlen Manthey was the leader on defense with 29 kills.

    The Raiders will host next weekend's Region 13B tournament. CLC is the No. 1 seed and will play No. 4 Mesabi in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Friday.

    Hibbing 23 25 20 12

    Central Lakes 25 20 25 25

    Central Lakes statistics

    Sierra Nori 11 digs

    Kahlen Manthey 29 digs

    Kaitlynn Christen 12 kills, 1 set assist, 4 digs, 2 blocks

    Morgan Melby 19 set assists, 4 ace serves, 7 digs

    Cozette Eastman 2 kills, 2 ace serves

    Kayla Larson 4 kills, 1 dig, 1 block

    Britta Torgerson 12 kills, 1 set assist, 10 digs

    Lakyn Anderson 23 set assists, 7 digs

    Becca Jensen 3 kills, 2 set assists, 2 digs, 3 blocks

    Rachel Mathias 17 kills, 2 digs, 6 blocks

    Division: CLC 13-1. Overall: CLC 19-11. Next: No. 1 Central Lakes vs. No. 4 Mesabi 6 p.m., No. 2 Rainy River vs No. 3 Itasca 8 p.m., in Region 13B semifinals at CLC Friday.

    Explore related topics:sportscollegeCentral Lakes College RaidersCOLLEGE VOLLEYBALLmcacNorthern Division
    Advertisement