College Volleyball: Mathias, Raiders finish regular season with win
Rachel Mathias' 17 kills and six blocks led the Central Lakes College Raiders to a 3-1 win over Hibbing Community College in a Northern Division match and the final match of the regular season for CLC.
The Raiders entered the weekend ranked seventh in the NJCAA Division III poll. In addition, they had defeated the Cardinals 3-1 Sept. 30.
Kaitlynn Christen and Britta Torgerson each collected 12 kills while Lakyn Anderson tipped 23 set assists for the Raiders. Kahlen Manthey was the leader on defense with 29 kills.
The Raiders will host next weekend's Region 13B tournament. CLC is the No. 1 seed and will play No. 4 Mesabi in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Friday.
Hibbing 23 25 20 12
Central Lakes 25 20 25 25
Central Lakes statistics
Sierra Nori 11 digs
Kahlen Manthey 29 digs
Kaitlynn Christen 12 kills, 1 set assist, 4 digs, 2 blocks
Morgan Melby 19 set assists, 4 ace serves, 7 digs
Cozette Eastman 2 kills, 2 ace serves
Kayla Larson 4 kills, 1 dig, 1 block
Britta Torgerson 12 kills, 1 set assist, 10 digs
Lakyn Anderson 23 set assists, 7 digs
Becca Jensen 3 kills, 2 set assists, 2 digs, 3 blocks
Rachel Mathias 17 kills, 2 digs, 6 blocks
Division: CLC 13-1. Overall: CLC 19-11. Next: No. 1 Central Lakes vs. No. 4 Mesabi 6 p.m., No. 2 Rainy River vs No. 3 Itasca 8 p.m., in Region 13B semifinals at CLC Friday.