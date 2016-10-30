The Raiders entered the weekend ranked seventh in the NJCAA Division III poll. In addition, they had defeated the Cardinals 3-1 Sept. 30.

Kaitlynn Christen and Britta Torgerson each collected 12 kills while Lakyn Anderson tipped 23 set assists for the Raiders. Kahlen Manthey was the leader on defense with 29 kills.

The Raiders will host next weekend's Region 13B tournament. CLC is the No. 1 seed and will play No. 4 Mesabi in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Friday.

Hibbing 23 25 20 12

Central Lakes 25 20 25 25

Central Lakes statistics

Sierra Nori 11 digs

Kahlen Manthey 29 digs

Kaitlynn Christen 12 kills, 1 set assist, 4 digs, 2 blocks

Morgan Melby 19 set assists, 4 ace serves, 7 digs

Cozette Eastman 2 kills, 2 ace serves

Kayla Larson 4 kills, 1 dig, 1 block

Britta Torgerson 12 kills, 1 set assist, 10 digs

Lakyn Anderson 23 set assists, 7 digs

Becca Jensen 3 kills, 2 set assists, 2 digs, 3 blocks

Rachel Mathias 17 kills, 2 digs, 6 blocks

Division: CLC 13-1. Overall: CLC 19-11. Next: No. 1 Central Lakes vs. No. 4 Mesabi 6 p.m., No. 2 Rainy River vs No. 3 Itasca 8 p.m., in Region 13B semifinals at CLC Friday.