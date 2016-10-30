Men's College Hockey: Bowling Green nets first win of season
OXFORD, Ohio—Mitch McLain collected two assists, Matt Pohlkamp scored a goal and Chris Pohlkamp added an assist as the Bowling Green State University Falcons earned their first win of the season 4-1 Saturday against in-state rival Miami.
McLain also notched an assist Friday as the Falcons fell to Miami 2-1 in overtime.
Bowling Green (1-6-1 overall, 0-2-0 WCHA) returns to the BGSU Ice Arena at 7:07 p.m. next Friday when it plays Ferris State.