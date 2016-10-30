College Football: Unbeaten Raiders to play for state title

It was an emotional and joyful group for the photo as a year ago they felt the sting of falling a game short after a 39-35 loss to North Dakota State College of Science in the semifinals. For the returning players, that game has been on their minds throughout the 2016 season.

"We worked hard all week and focused," said sophomore defensive back Maurice Willis. "Last year we fell short and that burns in all of our hearts, especially the sophomores, and this week we worked hard to accomplish the goal of playing for a state championship."

Willis was a large part of a Raiders defense that held the Warriors to just 17 rushing yards on 22 attempts and picked off Ridgewater quarterbacks three times, including two by Willis.

"I don't think there is any doubt that our defense is spectacular and they were phenomenal today and I was really proud of them," said CLC coach Greg Medeck. "I know they aspire to play at the highest level and I love it."

Ridgewater's defense is one of the best in the conference. Earlier in the season the teams met at Willmar with CLC winning 21-12, their lowest scoring output of the season.

"For us, it was about controlling the line of scrimmage and controlling tempo and dictating what we wanted to do," said Medeck. "We wanted to run the ball today which we did at times, and we were able to make clutch throws when we needed them."

The halftime score Saturday was just 7-7 as the Raiders got their touchdown on a first-quarter pass from Mike Tveitbakk to Mustaful Strong.

The Warriors responded in the second quarter with a 4-yard pass from Dane Massey to Ronnell Gable Jr.

Raiders' running back Teddy Sherva went out with a leg injury late in the second quarter, presenting further second-half challenges for CLC. However, running back Greg Lewis stepped up to the challenge with 21 carries for 89 yards.

After a 27-yard field goal by Antoine Akundu gave CLC a 10-7 lead early in the fourth quarter, Lewis completed the next drive with a 2-yard scamper into the end zone to give the Raiders a 17-7 edge with 12:04 left to play.

"We were a little slow in the first half today but we picked it up in the second half," said Tveitbakk, who finished with 151 yards passing. "This whole season we have been a second-half team and we showed it today.

"Greg (Lewis) was doing a great job and hitting the holes really hard and the offensive line was doing an excellent job too."

The ranking of Ridgewater's defense was not lost on the Raiders, who wanted to show that their defense was the best in the conference. They recorded five sacks on Warriors quarterbacks, including three by defensive lineman Seth Zinns.

Along with the two interceptions by Willis, Kyree McLean stepped in front of a Massey pass and returned it 27 yards to give CLC a 24-7 lead late in the fourth quarter.

As players met with friends and family on the field after the game, Medeck talked about his players' emotions.

"We have seen a lot of emotion out of this group over the course of the 10-game season," Medeck said. "I haven't seen emotion in this fashion this year and I am so enthralled by their emotion and inspiration right now, which was our message in the pre-game."

The win gives Raider sophomores a chance at redemption against NDSCS. The Raiders are ranked No. 9 in the NJCAA with the Wildcats at No. 14.

"We aren't satisfied with today," said Willis. "We have a big week ahead of us and we are looking forward to it and to playing a good game."

Ridgewater 0 7 0 8—15

Central Lakes 7 0 0 17—24

First quarter

C - Mustaful Strong 30 pass from Mike Tveitbakk (Antoine Akundu kick) 8:52

Second quarter

R - Ronnell Gable Jr. 3 pass from Dane Massey (Brandon Brice kick) :31

Fourth quarter

C - Akundu 27 field goal 14:50

C - Greg Lewis 2 run (Akundu kick) 12:04

C - Kyree McLean 27 interception return (Akundu kick) 4:38

R - Aaron Sims 7 pass from Josh Evans (Sims pass from Evans) :42

Team statistics

Rushes-yards: CLC 40-132, R 22-17

Pass comp-att-int-yds: CLC 19-21-2-151, R 19-36-3-205

Total offense: CLC 283, R 222

Individual leaders

Rushing: CLC-Greg Lewis 21-89, Teddy Sherva 9-49, Cody Rau 1-2 ; R-Dane Massey 11-14

Passing: CLC-Mike Tveitbakk 19-31-2-151 ; R-Dane Massey 12-23-2-68, Josh Evans 7-13-1-137

Receiving: CLC-Tristan Waters 3-44, Mustaful Strong 1-30 Blake Gerads 2-29, Cody Rau 8-18; R-Marshawn Gordon 7-93

Overall: CLC 10-0. Next: No. 1 Eastern Division CLC vs No. 1 Western Division NDSCS in MCAC state championship at St. Cloud State University 1 p.m. Sunday.