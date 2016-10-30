Foote won the 100 free and was a member of second-place 200 free relay and 400 free relay teams. In addition, she was runner-up in the 50 free.

The top two individuals in each event and first-place relays earned All-GRC distinction. Runner-up relays earned honorable mention as did places 3-4 in individual events.

Team scores: 1-Foley 618.5, 2-Little Falls 400.5, 3-Milaca 336, 4-St. John's Prep/Cathedral 288, 5-Albany 234, 6-Becker 214, 7-Ogilvie-Mora 213

200 medley relay: 1-Foley 1:56.53; 2-Little Falls (Alice Foote, Hannah Jones, Katie Corbett, Rachel Josephson); 10-Little Falls (Rachel Reller, Taylor Flahave, MaKenna Olson, Caitlin Gustafson)

200 freestyle: 1-Kasey Milstroh (F) 1:57.73; 6-Rachel Pusc (LF) 2:12.24; 7(t)-Annie Corbett (LF) 2:14.06

200 individual medley: 1-Jess Milstroh (F) 2:19.23; 5-Christy Masog (LF) 2:30.84; 7-Savanna Slettom (LF) 2:34.73

50 freestyle: 1-Alexis Tesch (M) 26.09; 2-Foote (LF) 26.19; 6-Josephson (LF) 26.66

Diving: 1-Emi Quill (B) 377.05; 7-Julia Noyes (LF) 291.10; 12-Emma Gustafson (LF) 242.75

100 butterfly: 1-K. Milstroh (F) 59.03; 6-K. Corbett (LF) 1:11.93; 7-Masog (LF) 1:12.53

100 freestyle: 1-Foote (LF) 56.40; 5-Josephson (LF) 58.84

500 freestyle: 1-Morgan Gerhardt (SJ) 5:39.62; 5-A. Corbett (LF) 5:58.65; 9-Meghan Fritz (LF) 6:07.91

200 freestyle relay: 1-Foley 1:45.33; 5-Little Falls (Jones, K. Corbett, Pusc, Masog) 1:52.45; 11-Little Falls (Slettom, Olson, Fritz, A. Corbett) 1:57.36

100 backstroke: 1-Jenna Williams (OM) 1:04.78; 9-Slettom (LF) 1:11.48; 12-Reller (LF) 1:12.09

100 breaststroke: 1-J. Milstroh (F) 1:11.82; 5-Jones (LF) 1:17.34; 15-Flahave (LF) 1:22.82

400 freestyle relay: 1-Foley 3:50.52; 2-Little Falls (Josephson, Pusc, Reller, Foote); 5-Little Falls (Masog, Fritz, Slettom, A. Corbett) 4:09.24

Next: Little Falls in Section 6-1A meet at Alexandria Nov. 10 & Nov. 12.